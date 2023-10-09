Subscribe
Previous / Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit
IMSA News

Pfaff defects from Porsche to lead McLaren’s IMSA GTD Pro attack

Pfaff Motorsports will switch away from its huge-successful Porsche program in the IMSA SportsCar Championship to become McLaren’s manufacturer-nominated entry in GTD Pro.

Charles Bradley
By:
#9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R 992: Klaus Bachler, Patrick Pilet

Canada-based Pfaff will field a sole 720S GT3 Evo as it chases a third title in the series, with a driver lineup that has yet to be finalized.

Pfaff’s move to McLaren follows a successful five-year run in IMSA’s premier series with Porsche, which resulted in championship titles in the 2021 GTD and 2022 GTD Pro classes, plus a total of 12 race victories.

The move follows hot on the heels of McLaren joining the World Endurance Championship’s new LMGT3 class with United Autosports next season.

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

McLaren 720S GT3 EVO

It also signifies McLaren’s first full season in the GTD Pro class, and Pfaff has a long history with the brand. Pfaff Automotive Partners is the official importer for McLaren in Canada, and it owns and operates McLaren retail locations in Toronto and Vancouver.

Pfaff and McLaren have also partnered previously in IMSA’s lower ranks and won the 2022 Sports Car Championship Canada GT4 class for the brand in 2022.

“Pfaff has been proud to represent McLaren in Canada since 2012; our partnership with the brand has spanned road and track for many years,” said Chris Pfaff, Pfaff Automotive Partners president and CEO. “Adopting the 720S GT3 Evo platform for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship demonstrates our confidence in McLaren as a business, a racing partner, and retail partner.

“We’re excited about the future of the McLaren brand, and excited to be part of building that future with them.”

 Ian Morgan, director of motorsport, McLaren Automotive, added: “We are delighted to have Pfaff Motorsports onboard as one of our racing partners. The IMSA series is one of the highest-profile GT championships in the world, and to be working with a team with whom we have a strong and established history, both on and off the race track, is fantastic news.

“We look forward to supporting the team with their GTD Pro campaign and building on the strong relationship, as well as the McLaren brand in North America.”

McLaren has been represented in the IMSA SportsCar Championship this season by Inception Racing’s pro-am GTD 720S entry for Frederik Schandorff and Brendan Iribe.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Porsche Penske's WEC program providing gains for its IMSA outfit

Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Max Verstappen wins, Mercs collide

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

Formula 1
Qatar GP

2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion 2023 F1 Qatar GP results: Piastri wins sprint, Verstappen champion

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Pfaff Racing More from
Pfaff Racing
Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours Pfaff “gambled” to win after “rollercoaster” Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

IMSA
Road Atlanta

Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win Pfaff Porsche drivers to go all-out for Petit Le Mans win

Pfaff helps Porsche to 100 wins in Twelve Hours of Sebring

Pfaff helps Porsche to 100 wins in Twelve Hours of Sebring

IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours

Pfaff helps Porsche to 100 wins in Twelve Hours of Sebring Pfaff helps Porsche to 100 wins in Twelve Hours of Sebring

Latest news

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

F1 Formula 1

How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022 How Mercedes F1 team earned £474m in 2022

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

MGP MotoGP

Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP Oliveira emerges as Honda’s favourite to replace Marquez in MotoGP

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

SUPC Supercars
Bathurst

The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight The unseen internal Bathurst tension for Triple Eight

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

F1 Formula 1
Qatar GP

F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA F1 venues could lose races over track limit problems, says FIA

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Charles Bradley

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era How MSR took Acura to the first win of sportscar racing's new era

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
Gary Watkins

Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return Inside BMW's long-awaited prototype racing return

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Charles Bradley

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Gary Watkins

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Prime
Prime
WEC
Michael Cotton

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Prime
Prime
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans
Kevin Turner

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe