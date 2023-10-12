Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads opening practice session
The No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R set the pace in the opening practice session for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.
Sebastien Bourdais jumped to the top of the charts late with a 1:11.674s, leading the Penske duo at the conclusion of the 90-minute session. The No. 6 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet was just 0.046s adrift of Bourdais with Matt Campbell in the sister No. 7 Porsche 0.233s back of the fast time.
Ben Hanley led the LMP2 field at 1:13.919s, driving the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA. Trailing him by 0.260s was the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, with the title-leading No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA third on the time sheets.
Garett Grist in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier led the way in LMP3 with a fast lap of 1:16.732s.
Jules Gounon put the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 at the top of the GTD Pro field at 1:20.279s with the No. 97 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Bill Auberlen just 0.011s behind and leading the non-pro drivers.
The session was stopped twice due to incidents. First for the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, who crashed at Turn 1 and damaged the rear of the car. Later on, there was an incident involving the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier of Jonathan Woolridge.
|Cla
|Drivers
|#
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|S. BOURDAISR. VAN DER ZANDES. DIXONCadillac Racing
|01
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|34
|1'11.674
|127.578
|2
|N. TANDYM. JAMINETL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport
|6
|Porsche 963
|32
|+0.046
|0.046
|127.496
|3
|M. CAMPBELLF. NASRJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport
|7
|Porsche 963
|30
|+0.233
|0.187
|127.164
|4
|P. DERANIA. SIMSJ. AITKENAction Express Racing
|31
|Cadillac V-LMDh
|21
|+0.503
|0.270
|126.689
|5
|P. ENGA. FARFUSM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL
|24
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|28
|+0.678
|0.175
|126.382
|6
|T. BLOMQVISTC. BRAUNH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian
|60
|Acura ARX-06
|31
|+0.847
|0.169
|126.088
|7
|C. DE PHILLIPPIN. YELLOLYS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL
|25
|BMW M Hybrid V8
|38
|+0.861
|0.014
|126.063
|8
|R. TAYLORJ. BARBOSAL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura
|10
|Acura ARX-06
|26
|+0.979
|0.118
|125.859
|9
|T. VAN DER HELMM. ROCKENFELLERJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports
|5
|Porsche 963
|41
|+1.562
|0.583
|124.857
|10
|G. KURTZB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
|04
|ORECA 07
|28
|+2.245
|0.683
|123.703
|11
|B. KEATINGP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
|52
|ORECA 07
|37
|+2.505
|0.260
|123.269
|12
|S. THOMASM. JENSENS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing
|11
|ORECA 07
|45
|+2.712
|0.207
|122.926
|13
|F. PERRODOM. VAXIVIEREE. COLLARDAf Corse
|88
|ORECA 07
|38
|+2.879
|0.167
|122.651
|14
|D. MERRIMANR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
|18
|ORECA 07
|46
|+2.883
|0.004
|122.644
|15
|D. ANDERSENE. JONESA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing
|20
|ORECA 07
|42
|+3.178
|0.295
|122.161
|16
|J. FALBG. VAN DER GARDEJ. PIERSONTDS Racing
|35
|ORECA 07
|45
|+3.478
|0.300
|121.673
|17
|A. BALOGHS. MCLAUGHLINK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport
|8
|ORECA 07
|44
|+3.680
|0.202
|121.347
|18
|H. TINCKNELLG. BRUNIN. JANIProton Competition
|59
|Porsche 963
|20
|+3.805
|0.125
|121.146
|19
|
N. SIEGEL
B. GARGG. GRISTJr III Racing
|30
|Ligier JS P320
|14
|+5.058
|1.253
|119.168
|20
|O. FIDANIM. BELLL. KERNAWA
|13
|Duqueine M30-D08
|25
|+6.097
|1.039
|117.576
|21
|J. ANDRETTIG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
|36
|Ligier JS P320
|33
|+6.177
|0.080
|117.455
|22
|T. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports
|85
|Duqueine M30-D08
|36
|+6.974
|0.797
|116.265
|23
|A. MANTELLAW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
|17
|Duqueine M30-D08
|18
|+7.160
|0.186
|115.991
|24
|D. JUNCADELLAJ. GOUNONM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing
|79
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|32
|+8.605
|1.445
|113.903
|25
|B. AUBERLENC. HULLT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport
|97
|BMW M4 GT3
|17
|+8.616
|0.011
|113.887
|26
|R. HARDWICKZ. ROBICHONJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports
|16
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|37
|+8.745
|0.129
|113.704
|27
|M. BORTOLOTTIJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
|63
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|+8.753
|0.008
|113.693
|28
|B. SELLERSM. SNOWC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing
|1
|BMW M4 GT3
|15
|+8.917
|0.164
|113.462
|29
|R. DE ANGELISM. SORENSENI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team
|27
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|34
|+9.021
|0.104
|113.316
|30
|M. SKEENM. GRENIERK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports
|32
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|33
|+9.031
|0.010
|113.302
|31
|P. GALLAGHERR. FOLEYM. DINANTurner Motorsport
|96
|BMW M4 GT3
|19
|+9.130
|0.099
|113.163
|32
|M. GOIKHBERGL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
|78
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|30
|+9.144
|0.014
|113.143
|33
|R. WARDP. ELLISI. DONTJEWinward Racing
|57
|Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo
|32
|+9.180
|0.036
|113.093
|34
|A. PIER GUIDID. SERRAD. RIGONRisi Competizione
|62
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|36
|+9.468
|0.288
|112.691
|35
|
S. MONKK. LEGGEM. MILLERGradient Racing
|66
|Acura NSX GT3
|42
|+9.507
|0.039
|112.637
|36
|P. HYETT
S. PRIAULXG. JEANNETTEAO Racing
|80
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|33
|+9.563
|0.056
|112.560
|37
|A. GARCIAJ. TAYLORT. MILNERCorvette Racing
|3
|Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD
|30
|+9.665
|0.102
|112.418
|38
|R. GUNNA. RIBERASD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team
|23
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|35
|+9.719
|0.054
|112.344
|39
|S. MANNM. MOLINAJ. CALADOAf Corse
|61
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|40
|+9.846
|0.127
|112.169
|40
|A. HARRISOND. FORMALK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR
|93
|Acura NSX GT3
|29
|+9.914
|0.068
|112.075
|41
|R. FREYS. BOVYD. PINIron Dames
|83
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2
|36
|+9.916
|0.002
|112.073
|42
|A. BRYNJOLFSSONT. HINDMANM. ROOTWright Motorsports
|77
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|41
|+10.005
|0.089
|111.950
|43
|D. BRULEA. UDELLJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley
|92
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|23
|+10.041
|0.036
|111.901
|44
|K. BACHLERP. PILETK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports
|9
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|41
|+10.098
|0.057
|111.823
|45
|J. POTTERA. LALLYS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing
|44
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|34
|+10.234
|0.136
|111.637
|46
|O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINAA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione
|023
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|26
|+10.277
|0.043
|111.579
|47
|B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGEC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports
|38
|Ligier JS P320
|25
|+10.370
|0.093
|111.452
|48
|R. LACORTEG. SERNAGIOTTOA. FUOCOCetilar Racing
|47
|Ferrari 296 GT3
|14
|+10.436
|0.066
|111.363
|49
|F. MONTECALVOA. TELITZP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan
|12
|Lexus RC F GT3
|15
|+10.478
|0.042
|111.306
|50
|B. IRIBEF. SCHANDORFFO. MILLROYInception Racing
|70
|McLaren 720S GT3
|7
|+16.980
|6.502
|103.143
|51
|J. HAWKSWORTHB. BARNICOATK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan
|14
|Lexus RC F GT3
|7
|52
|J. BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport
|33
|Ligier JS P320
|0
|53
|G. ROBINSONF. FRAGAJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports
|74
|Ligier JS P320
|1
Porsche banks on solid testing ahead of Petit Le Mans GTP decider
Ford reveals driver line-up for factory IMSA GTD Pro effort
