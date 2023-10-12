Subscribe
IMSA / Petit Le Mans Road Atlanta Practice report

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Bourdais leads opening practice session

The No. 01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-Series.R set the pace in the opening practice session for the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship finale at Road Atlanta.

#01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh: Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon

Sebastien Bourdais jumped to the top of the charts late with a 1:11.674s, leading the Penske duo at the conclusion of the 90-minute session. The No. 6 Porsche of Mathieu Jaminet was just 0.046s adrift of Bourdais with Matt Campbell in the sister No. 7 Porsche 0.233s back of the fast time.

Ben Hanley led the LMP2 field at 1:13.919s, driving the No. 04 Crowdstrike Racing by APR ORECA. Trailing him by 0.260s was the No. 52 PR1 Mathiasen Motorsports ORECA, with the title-leading No. 11 TDS Racing ORECA third on the time sheets.

Garett Grist in the No. 30 Jr III Racing Ligier led the way in LMP3 with a fast lap of 1:16.732s.

Jules Gounon put the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3 at the top of the GTD Pro field at 1:20.279s with the No. 97 Turner Motorsport BMW M4 GT3 of Bill Auberlen just 0.011s behind and leading the non-pro drivers.

The session was stopped twice due to incidents. First for the No. 47 Cetilar Racing Ferrari of Antonio Fuoco, who crashed at Turn 1 and damaged the rear of the car. Later on, there was an incident involving the No. 38 Performance Tech Motorsports Ligier of Jonathan Woolridge.

Cla Drivers # Chassis Laps Time Interval km/h
1 FranceS. BOURDAISNetherlandsR. VAN DER ZANDENew ZealandS. DIXONCadillac Racing 01 Cadillac V-LMDh 34 1'11.674   127.578
2 United KingdomN. TANDYFranceM. JAMINETBelgiumL. VANTHOORPorsche Penske Motorsport 6 Porsche 963 32 +0.046 0.046 127.496
3 AustraliaM. CAMPBELLBrazilF. NASRUnited StatesJ. NEWGARDENPorsche Penske Motorsport 7 Porsche 963 30 +0.233 0.187 127.164
4 BrazilP. DERANIUnited KingdomA. SIMSUnited KingdomJ. AITKENAction Express Racing 31 Cadillac V-LMDh 21 +0.503 0.270 126.689
5 AustriaP. ENGBrazilA. FARFUSGermanyM. WITTMANNBMW M Team RLL 24 BMW M Hybrid V8 28 +0.678 0.175 126.382
6 United KingdomT. BLOMQVISTUnited StatesC. BRAUNBrazilH. CASTRONEVESMeyer Shank Racing w/ Curb-Agajanian 60 Acura ARX-06 31 +0.847 0.169 126.088
7 United StatesC. DE PHILLIPPIUnited KingdomN. YELLOLYSouth AfricaS. VAN DER LINDEBMW M Team RLL 25 BMW M Hybrid V8 38 +0.861 0.014 126.063
8 United StatesR. TAYLORPortugalJ. BARBOSASwitzerlandL. DELETRAZKonica Minolta Acura 10 Acura ARX-06 26 +0.979 0.118 125.859
9 NetherlandsT. VAN DER HELMGermanyM. ROCKENFELLERUnited KingdomJ. BUTTONJDC/Miller Motorsports 5 Porsche 963 41 +1.562 0.583 124.857
10 United StatesG. KURTZUnited KingdomB. HANLEY
N. SIEGELCrowdstrike Racing by APR
 04 ORECA 07 28 +2.245 0.683 123.703
11 United StatesB. KEATINGFranceP. CHATIN
A. QUINNPR1 Mathiasen Motorsports
 52 ORECA 07 37 +2.505 0.260 123.269
12 United StatesS. THOMASDenmarkM. JENSENUnited StatesS. HUFFAKERTDS Racing 11 ORECA 07 45 +2.712 0.207 122.926
13 FranceF. PERRODOFranceM. VAXIVIEREFranceE. COLLARDAf Corse 88 ORECA 07 38 +2.879 0.167 122.651
14 United StatesD. MERRIMANUnited KingdomR. DALZIEL
C. RASMUSSENEra Motorsport
 18 ORECA 07 46 +2.883 0.004 122.644
15 DenmarkD. ANDERSENUnited Arab EmiratesE. JONESDenmarkA. FJORDBACHHigh Class Racing 20 ORECA 07 42 +3.178 0.295 122.161
16 United StatesJ. FALBNetherlandsG. VAN DER GARDEUnited StatesJ. PIERSONTDS Racing 35 ORECA 07 45 +3.478 0.300 121.673
17 United StatesA. BALOGHNew ZealandS. MCLAUGHLINUnited StatesK. SIMPSONTower Motorsport 8 ORECA 07 44 +3.680 0.202 121.347
18 United KingdomH. TINCKNELLItalyG. BRUNISwitzerlandN. JANIProton Competition 59 Porsche 963 20 +3.805 0.125 121.146
19
N. SIEGEL
B. GARG
CanadaG. GRISTJr III Racing		 30 Ligier JS P320 14 +5.058 1.253 119.168
20 CanadaO. FIDANIUnited KingdomM. BELLGermanyL. KERNAWA 13 Duqueine M30-D08 25 +6.097 1.039 117.576
21 United StatesJ. ANDRETTIColombiaG. CHAVES
G. VANAndretti Autosport
 36 Ligier JS P320 33 +6.177 0.080 117.455
22 United StatesT. BECHTOLSHEIMERD. GOLDBURGSwedenR. LINDHJDC/Miller Motorsports 85 Duqueine M30-D08 36 +6.974 0.797 116.265
23 CanadaA. MANTELLAUnited KingdomW. BOYD
N. VARRONEAWA
 17 Duqueine M30-D08 18 +7.160 0.186 115.991
24 SpainD. JUNCADELLAFranceJ. GOUNONGermanyM. ENGELWeatherTech Racing 79 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 32 +8.605 1.445 113.903
25 United StatesB. AUBERLENUnited StatesC. HULLUnited StatesT. MERRILLTurner Motorsport 97 BMW M4 GT3 17 +8.616 0.011 113.887
26 United StatesR. HARDWICKCanadaZ. ROBICHONBelgiumJ. HEYLENWright Motorsports 16 Porsche 911 GT3 R 37 +8.745 0.129 113.704
27 ItalyM. BORTOLOTTISouth AfricaJ. PEPPER
F. PERERAIron Lynx
 63 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36 +8.753 0.008 113.693
28 United StatesB. SELLERSUnited StatesM. SNOWUnited StatesC. LEWISPaul Miller Racing 1 BMW M4 GT3 15 +8.917 0.164 113.462
29 CanadaR. DE ANGELISDenmarkM. SORENSENUnited KingdomI. JAMESHeart Of Racing Team 27 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 34 +9.021 0.104 113.316
30 United StatesM. SKEENCanadaM. GRENIERUnited StatesK. KOCHTeam Korthoff Motorsports 32 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 33 +9.031 0.010 113.302
31 United StatesP. GALLAGHERUnited StatesR. FOLEYUnited StatesM. DINANTurner Motorsport 96 BMW M4 GT3 19 +9.130 0.099 113.163
32 CanadaM. GOIKHBERGItalyL. SPINELLI
P. LIDDYUS RaceTronics
 78 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 30 +9.144 0.014 113.143
33 United StatesR. WARDSwitzerlandP. ELLISNetherlandsI. DONTJEWinward Racing 57 Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo 32 +9.180 0.036 113.093
34 ItalyA. PIER GUIDIBrazilD. SERRAItalyD. RIGONRisi Competizione 62 Ferrari 296 GT3 36 +9.468 0.288 112.691
35
S. MONK
United KingdomK. LEGGEUnited StatesM. MILLERGradient Racing		 66 Acura NSX GT3 42 +9.507 0.039 112.637
36 United StatesP. HYETT
S. PRIAULX
United StatesG. JEANNETTEAO Racing		 80 Porsche 911 GT3 R 33 +9.563 0.056 112.560
37 SpainA. GARCIAUnited StatesJ. TAYLORUnited StatesT. MILNERCorvette Racing 3 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R GTD 30 +9.665 0.102 112.418
38 United KingdomR. GUNNSpainA. RIBERASUnited KingdomD. PITTARDHeart Of Racing Team 23 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 35 +9.719 0.054 112.344
39 FranceS. MANNSpainM. MOLINAUnited KingdomJ. CALADOAf Corse 61 Ferrari 296 GT3 40 +9.846 0.127 112.169
40 United StatesA. HARRISONCosta RicaD. FORMALCanadaK. MARCELLIRacers Edge Motorsports with WTR 93 Acura NSX GT3 29 +9.914 0.068 112.075
41 SwitzerlandR. FREYBelgiumS. BOVYFranceD. PINIron Dames 83 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO2 36 +9.916 0.002 112.073
42 United StatesA. BRYNJOLFSSONUnited StatesT. HINDMANUnited StatesM. ROOTWright Motorsports 77 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 +10.005 0.089 111.950
43 United StatesD. BRULEUnited StatesA. UDELLFranceJ. ANDLAUERKellymoss with Riley 92 Porsche 911 GT3 R 23 +10.041 0.036 111.901
44 AustriaK. BACHLERFranceP. PILETFranceK. ESTREPfaff Motorsports 9 Porsche 911 GT3 R 41 +10.098 0.057 111.823
45 United StatesJ. POTTERUnited StatesA. LALLYUnited StatesS. PUMPELLYMagnus Racing 44 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 34 +10.234 0.136 111.637
46 O. TRIARSI
C. SCARDINA
ItalyA. ROVERATriarsi Competizione		 023 Ferrari 296 GT3 26 +10.277 0.043 111.579
47 B. THIENES
J. WOOLRIDGE
AustraliaC. SHIELDSPerformance Tech Motorsports		 38 Ligier JS P320 25 +10.370 0.093 111.452
48 ItalyR. LACORTEItalyG. SERNAGIOTTOItalyA. FUOCOCetilar Racing 47 Ferrari 296 GT3 14 +10.436 0.066 111.363
49 United StatesF. MONTECALVOUnited StatesA. TELITZCanadaP. THOMPSONVasser Sullivan 12 Lexus RC F GT3 15 +10.478 0.042 111.306
50 United StatesB. IRIBESwitzerlandF. SCHANDORFFUnited KingdomO. MILLROYInception Racing 70 McLaren 720S GT3 7 +16.980 6.502 103.143
51 United KingdomJ. HAWKSWORTHUnited KingdomB. BARNICOATUnited StatesK. KIRKWOODVasser Sullivan 14 Lexus RC F GT3 7      
52 PortugalJ. BARBOSASean Creech Motorsport 33 Ligier JS P320 0      
53 United StatesG. ROBINSONBrazilF. FRAGAAustraliaJ. BURDONRiley Motorsports 74 Ligier JS P320 1  
