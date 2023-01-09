Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona Next / Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow
IMSA / Daytona 24 Hours News

NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants

NTE/SSR’s driver roster for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona will include two drivers who are new to the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

David Malsher-Lopez
By:
NTE/SSR’s Rolex 24 line-up includes two debutants
Listen to this article

The #42 Lamborghini Huracán GT3 in new Evo2 form will see Don Yount and Jaden Conwright joined by Kerong Li and Alessio Deledda.

Li of China made his sports car racing debut in 2021 at Road Atlanta with NTE/SSR in the Michelin Pilot Challenge and last year competed in Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe’s Pro-Am Cup, and the Hankook 24hr GT Series.

He commented: “Daytona is one of my biggest dreams for a long time and finally we make that come true this year. I’m looking forward to the biggest endurance race of the world and hope we get that Rolex!”

Deledda joins NTE having recently competed in the DTM championship with GRT Grasser Racing in a Huracan GT3 Evo. He began his career in motorcycle racing, moving to open wheel racing in 2018 and reached Formula 2 before moving to sportscars last year.

He said: “I have never raced an endurance race and participating in the 24 hours of Daytona will certainly be exciting since it is one of the most prestigious races in the world, but also very demanding both mentally and physically. 

“Racing in America is new for me and I will meet everyone at NTE/SSR for the first time. I’ve been practicing the circuit on the simulator, and it looks very fun. My pace has been good, and I’ve improved with each lap.”

Team principal Paul Mata stated: “The Rolex 24 field is at capacity, and it’s such an honor for NTE/SSR to be included in such a prestigious event against some of the world’s best teams and drivers. I got my start as a mechanic and to now be a team owner, competing against this field with such a strong lineup really calls the best out of each and every person at NTE. We’ve proven to be competitive against many of these teams, and now we are ready to fight for our place on the podium of an important event. I believe we have the lineup to make that happen.”

Gentleman driver Yount’s best result with NTE/SSR is fourth place at Watkins Glen’s six-hour race but achieved a third in the Rolex 24 Hours in the Prototype Challenge class with BAR1 Motorsports.

Conwright, who is aiming to be one of the team’s full-season drivers, after seven outings with the team in 2022, said: “I’m really looking forward to returning to the Rolex 24 At Daytona with NTE/SSR. Last year we had a really solid race going until the issue 19 hours in, so I feel like we're heading back with some unfinished business.

“Now that we've had a year to improve and develop, I think we're much more prepared to tackle this difficult race. Looking forward to finally hitting the track in the new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo 2 during the Roar Before the 24.”

shares
comments
Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Previous article

Thiim joins Magnus Racing for Rolex 24 at Daytona
Next article

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow
David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296 Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow
IMSA

Paul Miller Racing confirms return of Sellers, Snow

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021 Prime
IndyCar

Ranking the top 10 IndyCar drivers of 2021

Latest news

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296
IMSA IMSA

Risi reveals unchanged Rolex 24 line-up in new Ferrari 296

Risi Competizione will return to Daytona for the 61st Rolex 24 Hours with the same line-up with which it finished runner-up in the 2022 edition.

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson's ownership role fosters Petty GMS leadership changes

Prior to the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Petty GMS Motorsports is undergoing a shakeup of its leadership structure.

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour
Intercontinental GT Challenge Intercontinental GT Challenge

28-car field for 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour

Bathurst 12 Hour organisers have announced a 28-car field for the 2023 running of the event.

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Will Power to make IMSA debut in Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

Two-time and reigning IndyCar champion Will Power will join SunEnergy1 Racing for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. 

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era Prime

How Porsche and Penske are gearing up for sportscar racing's bold new era

Porsche and Penske have teamed up to tackle the world's biggest sportscar races in 2023 with the new 963 LMDh car. Autosport was on hand at the recent Daytona test to hear from key players in the partnership as it prepares for dual campaigns across the IMSA SportsCar Championship and World Endurance Championship...

IMSA
Jan 5, 2023
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right Prime

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Nyck de Vries’s Italian GP exploits weren’t the first post-eleventh-hour call-up in motorsport history, and won’t be the last either. Here are some offbeat tales from the past

General
Dec 26, 2022
The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age Prime

The long road to convergence for sportscar racing's new golden age

The organisers of the World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship worked together to devise the popular new LMDh rule set. But to turn it from an idea into reality, some serious compromises were involved - both from the prospective LMDh entrants and those with existing Le Mans Hypercar projects...

IMSA
Nov 25, 2022
How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game Prime

How Porsche's Le Mans legend changed the game

The 956 set the bar at the dawn of Group C 40 years ago, and that mark only rose higher through the 1980s, both in the world championship and in the US. It and its successor, the longer-wheelbase 962, are arguably the greatest sportscars of all time.

WEC
Aug 25, 2022
Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes Prime

Why BMW shouldn't be overlooked on its return to prototypes

OPINION: While the focus has been on the exciting prospect of Ferrari vs Porsche at the Le Mans 24 Hours next year, BMW’s factory return to endurance racing should not be ignored. It won't be at the French classic next year as it focuses efforts on the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, but could be a dark horse in 2024 when it returns to La Sarthe with the crack WRT squad.

Le Mans
Aug 21, 2022
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.