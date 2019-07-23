Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Pocono
16 Aug
-
18 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Gateway
22 Aug
-
24 Aug
Practice in
2 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Silverstone
Tickets
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Fuji
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Queensland
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
The Bend
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
IMSA / Breaking news

Kobayashi: Returning to defend Rolex 24 title is “natural”

shares
comments
Kobayashi: Returning to defend Rolex 24 title is “natural”
By:
Co-author: Filip Cleeren
Jul 23, 2019, 4:51 PM

Kamui Kobayashi says it was “natural” for him to continue his collaboration with Wayne Taylor Racing and aim for a second consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona triumph next January.

The Toyota LMP1 and Super Formula racer confirmed his participation in the 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season opener last week during a press conference arranged by WTR sponsor Konica Minolta last week.

Kobayashi sealed honours in the Florida endurance classic this year alongside his teammates in the #10 Cadillac DPi-V.R, Fernando Alonso, Renger van der Zande and Jordan Taylor.

The 32-year-old ex-Formula 1 driver said he enjoyed his first taste of IMSA competition, and given Taylor’s desire to keep him in the fold, it made sense to return to Daytona.

Kobyashi told Motorsport.com: “After winning Daytona, the sponsor Konica Minolta wanted to do a celebration. That’s what we planned to do straight away after the race.

“We wanted to have the [actual] car, we couldn’t get the car [straight away]. This is why we did it with this timing [waiting until July]. But we already started talking about next season.

“We can confirm we can do Daytona, because it’s always in January, so there’s a bit more free time. In the [middle of the] season, we can’t say, because we have to look at other schedules.

“I’m very happy to work with them, they were very interested to work with me as well. So that’s why it was natural to try Daytona again.”

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: Richard Dole / LAT Images

Team boss Wayne Taylor said the way Kobayashi integrated himself in the team during this year’s Rolex 24 was as important as his pace.

“The first reason [we chose Kobayashi] was his speed,” said Taylor. “We researched the laptimes at Le Mans and we could see he was a really fast driver.

“Secondly, his nature. Teamwork is very important; dealing with sponsors, staff, teammates and having a good attitude is important, and Kobayashi understands it well. I was able to work with him with peace of mind.”

Kobayashi nonetheless stressed that his presence in the #10 Cadillac is not directly related to Japanese sponsor Konica Minolta, even though it boosts the firm’s profile at home.

“Konica Minolta is not personally related to me, it’s the sponsor of the team,” continued Kobayashi. “It’s a Japanese company, but we were already talking to Wayne.

“We can give them a bit more attention with a Japanese driver to promote Konica Minolta more. People don’t realize it’s a Japanese business.

“It’s nice to work with them, they are very passionate about sports. They used to support Toyota a long time ago at Le Mans, so they have history in motorsport.”

Additional reporting by Kenichiro Ebii

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi

#10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R. Cadillac DPi, DPi: Renger Van Der Zande, Jordan Taylor, Fernando Alonso, Kamui Kobayashi

Photo by: Jake Galstad / LAT Images

Next article
Lime Rock IMSA: Westbrook, Briscoe triumph for Ford

Previous article

Lime Rock IMSA: Westbrook, Briscoe triumph for Ford

Next article

Nasr, Palou, Askew, VeeKay land IndyCar tests

Nasr, Palou, Askew, VeeKay land IndyCar tests
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Drivers Kamui Kobayashi
Teams Wayne Taylor Racing
Author Jamie Klein

IMSA Next session

VIR

VIR

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Practice 1 Starts in
1 day

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

3h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

3
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

Latest videos

Lamborghini in IMSA 13:29
IMSA

Lamborghini in IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser 01:49
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Jimmy Vasser

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz 01:32
IMSA

Sebring insights with Lexus Racing’s Aaron Telitz

Latest news

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”
IMSA

Magnussen: Corvette “needs VIR to be good to us again”

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura
IMSA

Powell to make IMSA debut in MSR Acura

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR
VASC

Australian Mustang Supercar to demo at IMSA race at VIR

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”
IMSA

Cadillac’s lack of speed “hard to explain to the fans”

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail
IMSA

Corvette drivers rue misfortunes after brave strategies fail

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.