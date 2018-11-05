Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

IMSA tightens up Am driver rules for LMP2, GTD

shares
comments
IMSA tightens up Am driver rules for LMP2, GTD
David Malsher
By: David Malsher
55m ago

Splitting the Prototype division into DPi and LMP2 classes, along with changes to the GT Daytona class in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, has prompted IMSA to tweak its 2019 sporting regulations, particularly for amateur drivers.

There will be four classes in next year’s championship with the Daytona Prototype international class cars running all-pro driver lineups and LMP2 becoming a standalone Pro-Am class. There will continue to be a similar division in the GT categories, with GT Le Mans teams all-pro alongside the the Pro-Am GT Daytona class.

The new Prototype structure, as well as the IMSA WeatherTech Sprint Cup – exclusive to the GTD class in 2019 and entailing seven races of 2hrs40min or less – created the need for new regulations.

LMP2 and GTD teams will both be required to have a Silver- or Bronze-rated driver in the lineup for each car and any Silver-rated driver that is new to the WeatherTech Championship will be subject to approval by the IMSA Driver Evaluation Committee before a team’s entry will be accepted.

On each event weekend, there will be an exclusive practice session prior to qualifying for Bronze- and Silver-rated drivers in the GTD class, and it will be the Bronze- or Silver-rated drivers from each lineup that both qualify and start the race in the LMP2 and GTD classes.

The season-ending Jim Trueman and Bob Akin Awards for the top Pro-Am driver in the LMP2 and GTD classes respectively will be awarded to the highest-placed eligible driver in the season-ending point standings. (In previous years, Trueman and Akin award winners were determined by a formula that included laps and miles driven in addition to overall finishing positions.)

IMSA will specify the number of drivers required in each LMP2 and GTD entry in 2019. For all sprint races, each entry will be required to have two drivers with just one Platinum- or Gold-rated driver, while for the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and Petit Le Mans, each LMP2 and GTD car must use three drivers, again with only one Platinum- or Gold-rated driver.

For the Rolex 24 at Daytona, LMP2 and GTD teams may use four-or five-driver combinations, with a maximum of one Platinum- and one Gold-rated driver or a maximum of two Gold-rated drivers.

Regarding testing, LMP2 and GTD entries will be limited to four days per entry in 2019, and the GTD class will only participate in the first two days of the Roar Before The Rolex 24 at Daytona test on Jan. 4-5. (The Roar will be the only IMSA-sanctioned test in 2019.) The DPi and GTLM classes will have their private testing reduced to eight days per entry.

In addition, the Michelin tires used by all WeatherTech Championship cars in 2019 will be equipped with RFID chips to track tire usage and allocation per entry at all events.

Next article
CORE to continue in IMSA’s LMP2 class

Previous article

CORE to continue in IMSA’s LMP2 class

Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Smedley to leave Williams F1 team after 2018

4h ago
Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut Article
Formula 1

Red Bull given fuel boost for 2019 Honda debut

Hamilton wants FIA talks over young drivers' education Article
Formula 1

Hamilton wants FIA talks over young drivers' education

Latest videos
Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory 03:02
IMSA

Van Overbeek on latest IMSA victory

Sep 13, 2018

News in depth
IMSA tightens up Am driver rules for LMP2, GTD
IMSA

IMSA tightens up Am driver rules for LMP2, GTD

CORE to continue in IMSA’s LMP2 class
IMSA

CORE to continue in IMSA’s LMP2 class

Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president
IndyCar

Former SPM manager Phillips becomes RLLR president

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.