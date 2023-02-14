IMSA reports huge increase in viewing figures for Rolex 24
IMSA has revealed a substantial uptick in viewing figures for the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona, the opening round of the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
The January event saw the debut of the new GTP class, with class incumbents Cadillac and Acura running their new LMDh models against series returnees Porsche and BMW. Acura eventually scored a 1-2, with Meyer Shank Racing capturing victory for the second consecutive year.
According to IMSA’s release today, Daytona International Speedway reported an all-time attendance record and notable boost in TV viewership. NBC Sports reported that viewership was up 28 percent over the 2022 audience with an average of 360,000 TV-only viewers for the NBC and USA Network telecasts. All five TV windows on those two networks were up over the year before, with a peak viewership of 1.2 million.
IMSA.com, international broadcast partners and IMSA Radio also posted what were described as “impressive numbers”, with the Rolex 24’s international race broadcast available everywhere in the world via IMSA.com and in 17 international countries served via broadcast partners. IMSA.com live streaming hours totaled 1.5 million to post a 25 percent year-on-year increase, there were 3.8m total IMSA Radio connections for a five percent increase, and IMSA.com saw 4.3 million page views up seven percent.
The launch of the “Win the Weekend” docuseries on IMSA’s YouTube channel just prior to the Rolex 24 surpassed 1.2 million views, and IMSA’s collective social media channels saw engagements number six 6 million – a 500 percent increase year-over-year, while 31 million video views accounted for a 72 percent increase across all social platforms.
“Our audience metrics from the Rolex 24 match what many of us saw with our own eyes,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “We believed that the introduction of our new, hybrid-powered GTP class would resonate with race fans, and these metrics proved it to be a resounding success.
“We couldn’t be prouder of the efforts of our IMSA and Daytona International Speedway teammates, the significant activation from many of our official automotive partners, and the tremendous on-track competition provided by our teams and drivers.
“We have substantial momentum that we expect to continue into the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring next month and throughout the 2023 IMSA season.”
