IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Breaking news

Hunter-Reay replaces Tincknell at Mazda for Mid-Ohio

shares
comments
Hunter-Reay replaces Tincknell at Mazda for Mid-Ohio
By:
43m ago

IndyCar star Ryan Hunter-Reay will return to IMSA action next weekend at Mid-Ohio when he stands in for Harry Tincknell at Mazda Team Joest.

Hunter-Reay will partner Jonathan Bomarito at the wheel of the #55 Mazda RT-24P for the fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship as Tincknell is on FIA World Endurance Championship duty at Spa for Ford Chip Ganassi Racing.

The 2012 IndyCar champion and 2014 Indy 500 race winner last raced DPi machinery last year for the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac squad, joining Jordan Taylor and Renger van der Zande for the Rolex 24 at Daytona, Sebring 12 Hours and Petit Le Mans - winning the latter.

“Mazda has really put a lot into their program, and Mazda Team Joest have taken a big step up this season," commented Hunter-Reay. "The car is obviously very fast and I’m excited to race it at Mid-Ohio.

"Jonathan is a good friend and we’ve been teammates in the past, so it will be great to share the No. 55 Mazda RT24-P with him and fight for a win.

"I’ve driven race wining Daytona Prototypes in IMSA for a long time, the Prototype field is as strong and deep as it has ever been, and I’m thrilled to be a part of it again this season.”

Mazda Motorsports boss John Doonan added: “This will be the first time a former Indy 500 Champion has been aboard a Mazda at the top level and based on his experience at Mid-Ohio, his experience working with Multimatic previously, and the opportunity he and Jonathan had to drive together a few years back made him a natural fit.”

The #77 Mazda will be piloted at Mid-Ohio by the usual line-up of Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez, who scored the squad's best result of the season last time out in Long Beach in fourth place. Tincknell will return to the #55 line-up in Detroit at the start of June.

#77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez

#77 Mazda Team Joest Mazda DPi, DPi: Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / LAT Images

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Drivers Ryan Hunter-Reay , Harry Tincknell
Teams Team Joest , Mazda Motorsports
Author Jamie Klein
