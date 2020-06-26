Top events
Esports
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Norway
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Atlanta
25 Jun
-
25 Jun
Event finished
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega
21 Jun
-
21 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono
27 Jun
-
28 Jun
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Practice in
6 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Practice 1 in
04 Hours
:
02 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program

shares
comments
Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program
By:
Jun 26, 2020, 8:12 PM

Oliver Gavin says the fact that Corvette Racing needs to skip the rescheduled 24 Hours of Le Mans this year is not only disappointing but won’t help the team’s IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship campaign.

Corvette Racing announced last month that it would be pulling out of this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans which, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been pushed back to Sept. 19-20. With the IMSA schedule being compressed by the USA’s Covid-19 restrictions, the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca round is due to fall just one week prior to Le Mans scrutineering while the Mid-Ohio race will be held one week after the 24-hour event. Therefore competing at Le Mans for a 21st consecutive year was regarded as a logistical near-impossibility.

This was not only a major blow to an event with which Corvette has become synonymous due to eight GT-class wins, it also can’t be seen as a positive for the team, according to stalwart driver Oliver Gavin. The Briton, who has driven five of the squad’s Le Mans-winning entries, was asked if deleting the race from the Corvette Racing schedule for 2020 “could be turned into a positive” that allowed the Pratt & Miller-run factory team to focus better on the IMSA title chase.

Gavin responded: “Honestly in all the years I’ve driven for Corvette Racing, I never thought us going to Le Mans was detrimental to our championship chances in IMSA. I always thought us going to Le Mans made us better as a team, really sharpened our focus, gave us a chance to race other people and examined us fully under a microscope.

“There is no hiding place at Le Mans. So if anything, I thought Le Mans was a really big bonus for us and that we always came back [to the U.S.] a little bit wiser and stronger.

“It’s a disappointment not to go this year. But in this whole season and year, there are lots of things that we are not going to like or not be happy about. But we have to make the best of the situations and make the most of it.”

Gavin's most recent Le Mans win was 2015, when he shared the C7.R with Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor.

Gavin's most recent Le Mans win was 2015, when he shared the C7.R with Tommy Milner and Jordan Taylor.

Photo by: Eric Gilbert

Next article
IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

Previous article

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

trending Today

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism
Formula 1 / Formula 1
2h

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day
Formula 1 / Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

Penske non-committal on Supercars future
Supercars / Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program
IMSA / IMSA
44m

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Renault plans triple upgrade package for Austrian GP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"
MotoGP / MotoGP

Smith taking mental steps "to go from tester to rider"

Latest news

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program
IMSA / IMSA
44m

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship
IMSA / IMSA

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic
IMSA / IMSA

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs
IMSA / IMSA

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs

Load comments

About this article

Series Le Mans , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 distances itself from Bernie Ecclestone’s comments on racism

2h
2
Formula 1

The Red Bull upgrades revealed at its filming day

3
Formula 1

Renault: McLaren token burn allows openness with Ricciardo

4
Formula 1

Williams unveils new livery for 2020 F1 season

5
Supercars

Penske non-committal on Supercars future

Latest videos

Thinking Forward with John Doonan 31:27
IMSA

Thinking Forward with John Doonan

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car 04:49
IMSA

Birth of a Lamborghini Squadra Corse car

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona 08:04
IMSA

Toni Vilander shares what happened to Ferrari at Daytona

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race' 02:19
IMSA

Porsche at Daytona 24: 'An almost perfect race'

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours 01:51
IMSA

New Porsche 911 RSR takes pole on debut at Daytona 24 Hours

Latest news

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program
IMSA

Gavin says Corvette’s Le Mans absence won’t help IMSA program

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship
IMSA

IMSA announces three date changes for WeatherTech Championship

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic
IMSA

Tincknell signs new multi-year deal with Multimatic

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs
IMSA

Corvette drivers positive that sim work has improved the C8.Rs

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan
IMSA

Telitz replaces Chase at AIM Vasser Sullivan

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.