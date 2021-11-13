Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Petit Le Mans IMSA, H5: WTR Acura leads at half-distance Next / Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go
IMSA / Road Atlanta News

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans

By:

Corvette Racing’s Jordan Taylor has hit out at “nightmare” driving standards in the 2021 Petit Le Mans, following a seven-car pileup among the GT classes that took him out of the race.

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans

In the fifth hour of the race, Taylor hobbled away from his wrecked Corvette C8.R after the huge WeatherTech SportsCar Championship crash that occurred during a restart on the downhill stretch after the Turn 9 kink.

The front-running prototype classes take the green flag at the startline and cars are then free to race as soon as it flies – usually while the GT cars are still on Road Atlanta’s long back straight.

Taylor’s GTLM Corvette slammed into the back of a GTD car that had suddenly slowed ahead of him, triggering a chain reaction crash in a stacked-up cluster that collected other drivers in the vicinity. His car was joined in the wreck by the NTE Audi, the Grasser Lamborghini, the Inception McLaren, the Gilbert/Korthoff Mercedes, the Winward Mercedes, the #14 Lexus and the Turner BMW.

This year’s 10-hour PLM event boasts the biggest field since 2014, but the 43-car field featured almost 40 rookie drivers throughout its five classes.

“To be honest, the racing out there was a nightmare,” Taylor told NBCSN. “Some of it was just unbelievable how slow and clueless some guys were. The quality of the field today wasn’t great. I think we need to do some better work of how we allow some drivers to get in these high-profile races.

“I don’t know what happened on the restart, I came over the hill flat in fifth gear, because everyone was flat-out, and then as soon as I came over the crest, the Porsche I was battling with went left, and as it opened up I saw three cars that were basically stopped in front of me.

“It’s unfortunate. Hopefully we can work on that and clean it up in the future.”

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Jordan Taylor

#3 Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R, GTLM: Jordan Taylor

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images

Taylor was released from the circuit’s medical center after getting the all-clear from a checkup.

“I’ve been better, obviously quite sore, mainly lower back and I hit my hand quite hard,” added Taylor.

“The Corvette C8.R is very safe, all the guys at Pratt and Miller, Corvette and Chevy have built an amazingly strong car. Thankful to walk away.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H5: WTR Acura leads at half-distance
Previous article

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H5: WTR Acura leads at half-distance
Next article

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go
Load comments
Charles Bradley More from
Charles Bradley
F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP Brazilian GP
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix race results: Hamilton wins wild Brazilian GP

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole Brazilian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix sprint results: Bottas wins for Brazilian GP pole

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Phoenix II Prime
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

Jordan Taylor More from
Jordan Taylor
Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud” 24 Hours of Le Mans
Video Inside
Le Mans

Corvette’s close second “hurts” but team “should be proud”

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory Detroit
IMSA

Special edition Corvette Stingray commemorates IMSA glory

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Corvette C8.R “pretty tough, handles bumps well”, says Tandy

Corvette Racing More from
Corvette Racing
Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24
WEC

Corvette IMSA and WEC programs for ’22, customer GT3s in ’24

VIR IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec VIR
Video Inside
IMSA

VIR IMSA: Milner beats teammate Taylor to pole by 0.003sec

Ferrari's Molina convinced Corvette 'has something extra' 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Ferrari's Molina convinced Corvette 'has something extra'

Latest news

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge
IMSA IMSA

Nasr knew Taylor wouldn’t make corner in final-lap lunge

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title
Video Inside
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA: Mazda wins race, AXR Cadillac takes title

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go
IMSA IMSA

Petit Le Mans IMSA, H8: Montoya leads with two hours to go

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans
IMSA IMSA

Corvette’s Taylor slams “clueless” driving in “nightmare” Petit Le Mans

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.