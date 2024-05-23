All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
IMSA Detroit

Conquest Ferrari squad adds Serra for Detroit IMSA GTD Pro class entry

Former IndyCar team Conquest Racing will make its GTD Pro class debut in the IMSA SportsCar Championship at Detroit by adding Ferrari factory driver Daniel Serra to its lineup.

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3

Photo by: Conquest Racing

Eric Bachelart’s team makes the jump as there is no pro-am GTD class presence at the event, which is labeled the Detroit SportsCar Classic.

Regular driver Albert Costa will be joined in its Ferrari 296 GT3 by Brazilian Serra – a two-time Le Mans GTE Pro class winner – for the 100-minute sprint race on 1 June.

“I am very happy to be returning to racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for the first time with Conquest Racing,” said Serra, a three-time Brazilian Stock Car champion. “I have previously had the opportunity to work with Eric Bachelart back in 2016, and I am excited to work together again.

“We are putting in the work to be very well prepared for the weekend in Detroit, and doing all we can in hopes of achieving a great result.”

After IMSA’s premier class raced 12 times since 2007 at the nearby Belle Isle Park, the series moves to the downtown street course constructed around the Renaissance Center, the global home of General Motors.

The ultra-tight, 1.654-mile, nine-turn circuit was christened, in sportscar terms, by the second-tier IMSA Pilot Challenge championship last season.

#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Albert Costa Balboa

#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Albert Costa Balboa

Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The team is contesting the full season in the pro-am class, where Manny Franco drives alongside Costa.

“This will be a new experience for me,” said Costa. “I’m looking forward to sharing the car with Daniel, as a Ferrari factory driver he’s coming into the team with a lot of knowledge.

“This is a great opportunity for both myself and the team, and I’m very thankful to Eric Bachelart, Manny Franco and Ferrari for the chance to drive in the GTD Pro class.

“We showed a lot of potential during our previous race on an urban track. Our Ferrari 296 GT3 performed well in that setting, and I’m hoping we’ll be able to showcase the same speed and secure a great result for the team.”

Another team that’s elevated a car to the all-pro class is Vasser Sullivan, which will run its second Lexus RC F machine for pro-am regulars Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo – bolstering the category to 11 entries.

They will be joined by the regular 10 GTP class entrants for a 21-car field.

Conquest team owner Bachelart added: “Our involvement in the GTD Pro class is the next step in our season-long commitment in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It is a testament to the growth and dedication of our team, and I would like to greatly thank Corsa Horizon for joining us in this chapter and making it a reality.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Newgarden “missing” Cindric at Indy, Porsche sportscar boss replaces him

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS

Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS

IndyCar
Indianapolis 500
Pagenaud to drive de Ferran’s 2003 Indy 500 winner at IMS
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR penalties: Biggest fines in stock car racing history
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Conquest Racing
More from
Conquest Racing
BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points

IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
BMW, Ferrari fined and docked GTD Pro, GTD Manufacturers’ points
New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field

New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field

Indy NXT
New teams, new cars, new drivers in 2015 Indy Lights field
Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

IndyCar
Saavedra refreshed and ready for Mid-Ohio

Latest news

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Verstappen: Red Bull now needs to be at 100% in F1, and hasn't been
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
Williams in advanced talks with Sainz over 2025 F1 deal
FIA urged to delete best laps of F1 drivers causing Monaco red flags

FIA urged to delete best laps of F1 drivers causing Monaco red flags

F1 Formula 1
Monaco GP
FIA urged to delete best laps of F1 drivers causing Monaco red flags
How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career

How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career

MGP MotoGP
Catalan GP
How Espargaro “silenced many mouths” during his underdog MotoGP career

Prime

Discover prime content
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How canny Porsche strategy snatched Daytona spoils from Cadillac
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Gary Watkins
How a battle of two American titans will grip IMSA in 2024
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name

Prime
Prime
IMSA
By Charles Bradley
How IMSA's GTP revival proved worthy of its name
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king

Prime
Prime
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours
By Charles Bradley
How Porsche's Daytona hiccups evoked the premiere of its Group C king
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global