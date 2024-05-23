Conquest Ferrari squad adds Serra for Detroit IMSA GTD Pro class entry

Eric Bachelart’s team makes the jump as there is no pro-am GTD class presence at the event, which is labeled the Detroit SportsCar Classic.

Regular driver Albert Costa will be joined in its Ferrari 296 GT3 by Brazilian Serra – a two-time Le Mans GTE Pro class winner – for the 100-minute sprint race on 1 June.

“I am very happy to be returning to racing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, and for the first time with Conquest Racing,” said Serra, a three-time Brazilian Stock Car champion. “I have previously had the opportunity to work with Eric Bachelart back in 2016, and I am excited to work together again.

“We are putting in the work to be very well prepared for the weekend in Detroit, and doing all we can in hopes of achieving a great result.”

After IMSA’s premier class raced 12 times since 2007 at the nearby Belle Isle Park, the series moves to the downtown street course constructed around the Renaissance Center, the global home of General Motors.

The ultra-tight, 1.654-mile, nine-turn circuit was christened, in sportscar terms, by the second-tier IMSA Pilot Challenge championship last season.

#34 Conquest Racing Ferrari 296 GT3: Manny Franco, Albert Costa Balboa Photo by: Jake Galstad / Motorsport Images

The team is contesting the full season in the pro-am class, where Manny Franco drives alongside Costa.

“This will be a new experience for me,” said Costa. “I’m looking forward to sharing the car with Daniel, as a Ferrari factory driver he’s coming into the team with a lot of knowledge.

“This is a great opportunity for both myself and the team, and I’m very thankful to Eric Bachelart, Manny Franco and Ferrari for the chance to drive in the GTD Pro class.

“We showed a lot of potential during our previous race on an urban track. Our Ferrari 296 GT3 performed well in that setting, and I’m hoping we’ll be able to showcase the same speed and secure a great result for the team.”

Another team that’s elevated a car to the all-pro class is Vasser Sullivan, which will run its second Lexus RC F machine for pro-am regulars Parker Thompson and Frankie Montecalvo – bolstering the category to 11 entries.

They will be joined by the regular 10 GTP class entrants for a 21-car field.

Conquest team owner Bachelart added: “Our involvement in the GTD Pro class is the next step in our season-long commitment in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

“It is a testament to the growth and dedication of our team, and I would like to greatly thank Corsa Horizon for joining us in this chapter and making it a reality.”