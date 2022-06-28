Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Bourdais 'frustrated' Cadillac no match for Acura at The Glen Next / Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen
IMSA News

Campbell prefers IMSA over WEC

Matt Campbell says he would prefer an IMSA programme over the World Endurance Championship as part of his Porsche LMDh deal.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Campbell prefers IMSA over WEC
Listen to this article

The Australian has been named as part of an eight-strong driver line-up for Porsche's latest prototype programme, which will be run by Porsche Penske Motorsport.

He joins Andre Lotterer, Kevin Estre, Michael Christensen, Laurens Vanthoor, Mathieu Jaminet, Felipe Nasr and Dane Cameron as full factory drivers for the all-new 963 prototype.

The programme will span both the World Endurance Championship and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023 onwards, with firm details on who will race where yet to be locked in.

According to Campbell even the drivers are yet to be told in which series they will race, however he has a clear preference – and that is an IMSA programme paired with Jaminet.

"It isn't announced yet and I still don't know as well," he said.

"For me, I'd prefer to have the seat in IMSA, especially with Mathieu. It's only two drivers in IMSA compared to three in WEC and me and Mathieu have done everything in the last two or three years. So for me, our relationship and partnership in the car is really, really strong.

"And also I love the racing style in the US. It's proper old school, similar to what I know from home in Australia. I prefer that.

"I've been in WEC for four years, since I joined the Porsche young professional programme, and have really enjoyed. it. But I must say I'm really loving the US style and racing.

"Hopefully I'll find out in the next couple of months or so."

Campbell has already been heavily involved in testing the 963 with early outings at Porsche's test track in Weissach followed by a three-day test at Aragon six weeks ago.

He says the step up from GT cars to prototypes has been made easier by the weight of the LMDh car, while laps in an LMP2 car last year also helped the transition.

"[The 963] is bloody quick in a straight line, a bit step up from what I'm used to," he said. "But I'd say the progression from the GT to the LMDh, at least on the circuits I've driven so far, has actually been smaller than expected, which has been a good thing.

"These cars are quite a lot heavier than the former class of LMP1. A lot more downforce, but with the weight you can definitely feel it. I think it's made that step a little bit easier.

"I had a test in an LMP2 car with Penske at Indianapolis late October last year, and that was a really good opportunity to get a bit seat time on a prototype. I wasn't worried going in or anything like that, but I was quite open-minded about how different it was going to be.

"It's really, really cool. A lot more downforce than what I'm used to and a lot more grunt. It's a lot of fun."

shares
comments
Bourdais 'frustrated' Cadillac no match for Acura at The Glen
Previous article

Bourdais 'frustrated' Cadillac no match for Acura at The Glen
Next article

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen
Andrew van Leeuwen More from
Andrew van Leeuwen
Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running
Supercars

Goddard, Kostecki out of PremiAir running

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan
NASCAR Cup

Supercars star explains 2023 NASCAR plan

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match Prime
Supercars

Why Courtney and Tickford are a dream match

Matt Campbell More from
Matt Campbell
Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up Bathurst II
Supercars

Campbell replaces Bamber in KGR's Bathurst line-up

Jaminet on Corvette/BMW clash: "I could see it coming" Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Jaminet on Corvette/BMW clash: "I could see it coming"

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring Sebring 12 Hours
IMSA

Porsche ace Jaminet savoring “old-school” Sebring

Latest news

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen
IMSA IMSA

Risi Ferrari the "serial bridesmaid" after second at The Glen

Campbell prefers IMSA over WEC
IMSA IMSA

Campbell prefers IMSA over WEC

Bourdais 'frustrated' Cadillac no match for Acura at The Glen
IMSA IMSA

Bourdais 'frustrated' Cadillac no match for Acura at The Glen

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving
IMSA IMSA

Albuquerque: Watkins Glen win "magical" after late fuel-saving

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push Prime

The British pair at the heart of Lexus's sportscar push

Have you heard the one about two British guys driving for a Japanese manufacturer in America’s top sportscar series? Time to sit down and talk with Jack Hawksworth and Ben Barnicoat about racing across the pond… and your accent being mistaken for Australian!

IMSA
Mar 16, 2022
Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022 Prime

Why Peugeot couldn't afford to take a Le Mans gamble in 2022

Ahead of the much-anticipated arrival of its new 9X8 Hypercar, Peugeot revealed that it would not be entering this year's Le Mans 24 Hours with its incoming machinery. Although development restrictions for homologated cars are partially responsible, the French marque can draw on its own lessons from its history in sportscars

WEC
Feb 28, 2022
Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC Prime

Why the GTP name undermines convergence between IMSA and WEC

OPINION: The adoption by IMSA of the GTP name for its forthcoming LMDh versus Le Mans Hypercar era in 2023 appeals to fans of nostalgia - but it undermines the commonality achieved by bringing its rulebook into line with the WEC. GTP or Hypercar, both sides should settle on a single name

WEC
Feb 15, 2022
Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing Prime

Celebrating the weird and wonderful monsters of sportscar racing

Few disciplines of motorsport offer better possibilities to build a colossus of the track than sportscars. For Autosport's recent Monsters of Motorsport special issue, we picked out some of the finest (and not so fine) that have graced sportscar classics including Le Mans, Daytona and Sebring

Le Mans
Feb 4, 2022
How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic Prime

How Castroneves and Meyer Shank conquered another US classic

Helio Castroneves continued his fine start to life with Meyer Shank Racing that netted the 2021 Indianapolis 500 victory by prevailing in last weekend's Daytona 24 Hours together with teammates Tom Blomqvist, Oliver Jarvis and Simon Pagenaud. As Cadillac fell by the wayside, the Brazilian veteran won out in an all-Acura duel to the finish

IMSA
Feb 1, 2022
How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories Prime

How Derani's long road to title success exorcised painful memories

It took Pipo Derani no time at all to establish himself as a winner in IMSA, winning the Daytona 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours on his first two starts in 2016. But it took until the final corner of the 2021 season before he could become its champion, the culmination of a journey that he believes has made him a better driver.

IMSA
Jan 16, 2022
The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence Prime

The significance of the next step in WEC/IMSA convergence

Following the latest convergence connection permitting Le Mans Hypercars from the FIA World Endurance Championship to compete against LMDh entries in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship from 2023, it could open up enticing options not only to manufacturers but also for the calendar and race formats

WEC
Jul 13, 2021
Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy Prime

Why a Mazda IMSA Prototype title would bring bitter joy

Can Mazda win this year’s IMSA Prototype championship? Undoubtedly. But it will be the culmination of an achingly hard struggle, after which the brand has decided to quit. David Malsher-Lopez tells the story of a bizarre blend of heartache and positivity.

IMSA
Apr 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.