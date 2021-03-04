Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
28 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas
07 Mar
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
31 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
58 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

By:

General Motors’ new sports car racing program manager Laura Wontrop Klauser says the company is currently evaluating the continuation of its Cadillac program into IMSA’s LMDh era.

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Klauser, who has been brought in to head up both Cadillac and Corvette Racing’s IMSA programs has seen the Cadillac DPi-V.R prove immensely successful since its introduction into the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2017, scoring 18 wins and two Manufacturers’ titles.

However, it is not yet clear whether Cadillac will continue into IMSA’s LMDh Prototype era, which has been pushed back to 2023. GM is also currently assessing the new-for-2022 GTD Pro class, as the GTLM class in which the Corvette C8.Rs currently compete is to be dissolved at the end of this season.

“LMDh has caught our attention,” Klauser told Motorsport.com. “We’ve taken a good look at the rules, and what we’re doing now is looking through where we want to place ourselves in sportscar racing in its entirety.

“It’s a package deal in our mind, where in the past it was a little bit separated – Corvette Racing was its own thing in GTLM, Cadillac was its own thing in Prototypes. Now it’s a different story, and LMDh has been very much part of the evaluation. Does it make sense to be there? What brand does it make sense to run?

“The good news is that IMSA’s GTD Pro is also going to allow a bit of factory backing going forward. So all of these things we’ve looked at to try and figure out where we want to be.”

Asked to clarify that GM is assessing whether to retain IMSA programs in both Prototype and GT classes or reduce its participation to just one class, Klauser replied: “Exactly. Both those avenues are definitely options.

“Cadillac has really enjoyed the connection that racing gives them back to their product line, especially with the launch of the V Blackwing models [hyper-powerful versions of the V performance models in Cadillac’s range] that are coming out. So I foresee that we will figure out a way to incorporate racing with Cadillac in the future: it could be the top class, it could be something else.

“The portfolio that has been announced and shared with the public is very heavily electric, so there’s opportunity in that space too with the Cadillac brand. It’s going to come down to where we think racing best fits in with the strategy for each of the brands.”

Regarding whether a manufacturer should be in at the start of a new regulation era or can benefit from taking a year out for testing, Klauser said that was a question being debated within GM.

“You have to weigh the pros and cons because there are both for both scenarios,” she replied. “Being the first one has its benefits – we certainly found that with DPi regulations. Our DPi-V.R was ready to go, and we were confident that it would cross the line in its opening race [2017 Rolex 24], notwithstanding the outside factors that can affect you in a 24-hour event. In fact, we went on to win our first seven races.

“But we were able to do that because we showed up with a car that was ready to roll. If you tried to be in at the start but hadn’t given yourself enough time to put the program together, there’s a very high risk that you show up with a car that’s not ready. And then the way that homologations work, you’d be locked in – there are some things you can fix but some things that you’re stuck with for the rest of the program.

“So there is always the strong desire to make sure the timescale that you’ve allowed yourself means that everything is ready to roll – and, yes, that may play into waiting an extra year. It depends on what package you’re putting together for the program and what level of confidence you have in what you’re picking.”

Klauser praised IMSA’s DPi regulations, whereby the manufacturers clothed chassis built by Dallara (Cadillac’s choice), Riley, Oreca or Ligier with bodies containing marque-specific design cues. She said the DPi-V.R had not just been a halo marketing exercise but had instead proven inspirational for the designers of Cadillac street cars.

“We tried to use the DPi platform as a testbed,” she said. “With the DPi-V.R we allowed design themes and worked with Dallara to understand their aerodynamic impact. When we first launched the car, we talked about that, but we couldn’t yet reveal what our learning from the DPi-V.R was going to influence; obviously now we can reveal that it affected the designs of the CT4 and CT5.

“We’re very proud of that and I know our design team learned a ton from working through that process. For them, the racecar has been a huge inspiration; they kept the scale model of it in the design studio as they were working on the streetcars.”

Regarding the extension of the current regulations to 2022, Klauser said the DPi-V.R’s continuation for another year is entirely dependent on teams wishing to continue running the car.

“The way that our program works is as a customer program,” she observed. “We worked with Dallara to design the chassis, we worked with ECR [Earnhardt Childress Racing] to design the engine, but the teams buy the chassis from Dallara and lease the engines from ECR. We don’t dictate whether or not they race; really it comes down to whether our teams want to continue into next year.”

There are three Cadillacs running the full 2021 campaign – solo entries from Action Express Racing, Chip Ganassi Racing and JDC-Miller Motorsports. In addition, yesterday AXR confirmed it would continue running a second Cadillac – the Ally-backed car for Jimmie Johnson, Kamui Kobayashi and Simon Pagenaud – for the remaining endurance rounds. This #48 AXR entry finished second in January's Rolex 24 Hours. 

shares
comments
AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Previous article

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
Load comments

About this article

Series WEC , IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending

1
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

2h
2
Formula 1

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

8h
3
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

10h
4
IMSA

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

48min
5
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

1d
Latest news
Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

48m
AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Mar 2, 2021
Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Mar 2, 2021
Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Feb 20, 2021
Mazda to end IMSA Prototype program in October
IMSA

Mazda to end IMSA Prototype program in October

Feb 12, 2021
Latest videos
24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap 02:05
IMSA
Feb 5, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona Video Recap

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari 01:19
IMSA
Feb 3, 2021

24 Hours of Daytona: Fourth Place for Ferrari

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute 01:21
IMSA
Feb 1, 2021

Watch the entire Rolex 24 in just over a minute

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona 08:22:05
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Take a lap with Jimmie Johnson in the Rolex 24 at Daytona

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’ 00:36
IMSA
Jan 31, 2021

Jimmie Johnson on 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona: ‘It was so much fun’

David Malsher-Lopez More from
David Malsher-Lopez
NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule
IndyCar / Breaking news

NBC Sports reveals 2021 IndyCar telecast schedule

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar / Analysis

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s decision to scrap its GT Le Mans class for 2022 raises the question of whether the FIA World Endurance Championship should phase out GTE cars. But it's a much harder decision than it appears on the surface.

WEC
Feb 3, 2021
Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona Prime

Nine things to watch at the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona

After a 100-minute sprint race to whet the appetite, the 2021 IMSA SportsCar Championship gets underway properly this weekend. With plenty of significant changes during the winter, here are the key points you need to keep an eye on

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars Prime

Why Magnussen is relishing a fresh start in sportscars

Having gone over seven years without a race win through spells with McLaren, Renault and Haas, Kevin Magnussen's departure from Formula 1 for IMSA with big-hitters Chip Ganassi Racing could give him what he craves most - a chance of success

IMSA
Jan 29, 2021
Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights Prime

Oliver Gavin's Corvette Racing highlights

Oliver Gavin has stepped down from the full-time Corvette Racing line-up after a stellar career with the team spanning nearly 20 years. He looks back on a stint that encompassed, among other successes, five Le Mans 24 Hours victories.

Le Mans
Jan 28, 2021
How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends Prime

How Tandy joined an exclusive club of endurance legends

Victory at last year's Spa 24 Hours meant Nick Tandy had completed the unofficial sextuple crown of the world's six biggest endurance races, becoming the first Briton to do so. Ahead of his fresh start with Corvette Racing, he explains how he did it…

Le Mans
Jan 24, 2021
The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked Prime

The 12 greatest Sebring 12 Hours ranked

The 2020 edition of the Florida sportscar classic is finally taking place this weekend, eight months after its traditional date in March. That meant there was plenty of time for Motorsport.com to pour over its previous 67 races and select the best.

IMSA
Nov 11, 2020
Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words Prime

Tony Kanaan’s top 10 races – in his own words

The 2004 IndyCar champion and 2013 Indy 500 winner Tony Kanaan probably hasn’t yet driven his final IndyCar race, but we still asked him for the 10 most significant races of his career. He explained his choices to David Malsher-Lopez.

IndyCar
Sep 7, 2020
Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course Prime

Why the GTE ruleset looks to have run its course

The GTE ruleset has served sportscar racing in both Europe and the United States well over the past decade. But now there are clear signs that the end of its life is in sight as manufacturer support continues to fade.

WEC
Jun 11, 2020

Trending Today

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault evaluating switch to Mercedes F1 engine concept

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Testing has started on Gen3 Supercars engines

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role

Latest news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

AXR signs Johnson, Kobayashi, Pagenaud for all IMSA enduros

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Marco Andretti considering IMSA LMP3 outings with cousin

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Commentary

Opinion: Why safety cars are an outdated institution

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.