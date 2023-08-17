Deletraz, Jordan Taylor land second IMSA WTR Acura seats
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport has confirmed that Louis Deletraz and Jordan Taylor will be the full-time drivers for its second Acura ARX-06 in the 2024 IMSA SportsCar Championship.
It marks a homecoming for Jordan Taylor, who left his father Wayne's team to drive for Corvette Racing in the GT classes since 2020. In that time, he has won two GTLM championships and a class victory at the 2021 Daytona 24 Hours.
With WTR, Taylor claimed two overall Prototype championships (in 2013 and '17) and two overall Daytona 24 Hours wins (2017 and '19).
Two-time European Le Mans Series champion Deletraz, the son of ex-F1 racer Jean-Denis, is promoted from his endurance role with the team. He is a former Haas F1 Team reserve driver, who switched to sportscars in 2020.
Taylor and Deletraz will join WTRAndretti regulars Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque as the team expands to a two-car, Honda Performance Development-supported program for 2024. The team says that additional drivers for the IMSA Endurance Cup and the Daytona 24 Hours will be announced "in the coming months".
"I'm super excited to be coming back to WTR, now partnered with Andretti Autosport, to go back and fight for overall wins with Acura alongside Louis," said Jordan Taylor. "After spending seven years with WTR from 2013-2019, it'll be nice to be heading back to work with some familiar faces and some new ones.
"I've known Louis for a few years now and have obviously followed his career. I think our driving styles will complement each other very well to bring success next year. I've spent the last few years in GT cars, so there will be a lot to learn coming into GTP, but I can't wait for the challenge.
"I've learned a lot and grown as a driver, so I'm looking forward to bringing that experience back to prototype racing."
Porsche's Mathieu Jaminet with Acura's Louis Deletraz
Photo by: Richard Dole / Motorsport Images
Deletraz added: "I am extremely happy to continue with WTRAndretti in a full IMSA GTP season role. I have really enjoyed working with the team, Acura & HPD this year and the 2024 two-car program makes it even more exciting.
"Sharing the car with Jordan is fantastic, having a multiple IMSA Champion in Prototypes and GT, I couldn't ask for a better team-mate, and I think with our different motorsport experiences we will have a strong package with hopefully many successes.
"I'm thankful for the opportunity and trust, I can't wait to get started!"
HPD president and technical director David Salters welcomed the additions to the roster, as speculation mounts over the future of current Acura squad Meyer Shank Racing.
"Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport has proven to be an excellent partner in our Acura ARX-06 program," said Salters. "Louis has done an excellent job as the third driver in the #10 Acura this season and in the World Endurance Championship; and Jordan is a proven race winner and two-time IMSA champion.
"We're looking forward to working with both. I'm stoked to see we have a super strong driver line-up across both our electrified Acura hypercars."
