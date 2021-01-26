Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
58 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
81 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
31 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
09 Feb
Next event in
13 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
14 Feb
Next event in
18 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Algarve
04 Apr
Race in
67 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
94 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
26 Feb
Next event in
30 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Sandown
18 Mar
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

shares
comments
Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023
By:

Acura has become the third manufacturer to confirm its intention to join the LMDh ranks in two years time.

The marque that captured the IMSA Prototype driver, team and manufacturer titles for the last two years, has issued a release from its Torrance, CA. base, that reads: “Acura Motorsports today confirmed it will continue to compete in the top category of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2023 under the new Le Mans Daytona hybrid (LMDh) format.”

While the other two marques that are committed to the new regs – Porsche and Audi – were focused on the WEC, Le Mans and IMSA’s endurance events, Acura’s news release specifically mentions WeatherTech Championship participation.

“All of us at IMSA are so excited about the response to the concept of LMDh and global convergence,” said IMSA president John Doonan. “Given the commitments already announced, and the number of auto manufacturers that continue to study LMDh as a marketing and technology platform, there is a tremendous amount of momentum for the future of our sport. Our loyal fans worldwide are in for a real treat.

“Acura has an outstanding record of success in prototype racing, which I experienced as a race fan from a young age and as a competitor in recent years. On behalf of IMSA, I am proud to continue working with Acura as we work collectively to continue building our sport.”

Although the three-season Acura Team Penske partnership has now dissolved after a second straight year of championship triumph, the two ARX-05 entries are now operated by Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing.

Although no announcement for Acura LMDh team affiliations has been made, MSR co-owner Michael Shank commented: “It’s very exciting news for us as a team. We know it’s going to be at a very high level. Been with them for five years now and their commitment is second to none. I look forward to seeing what their package looks like.”

The LMDh concept was announced in January 2020 as a shared platform between IMSA and the Automobile Club de l’Ouest (ACO). The LMDh is based on a cost-capped car and will have the same spine (the complete car without bodywork, engine or hybrid system) as the next generation of the LMP2. The LMDh chassis will be built by one of the approved constructors, Dallara, Ligier, Multimatic and ORECA, with each competing automobile manufacturer free to develop its own branded engine and stylized bodywork.

Bosch, Williams Advanced Engineering and Xtrac will work in concert to provide the spec hybrid powertrain system for all LMDh cars.

 

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

Previous article

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Author David Malsher-Lopez

Trending Today

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Suzuki enquired Brivio about Rossi signing over Facebook

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

Latest news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette

Chase Elliott “making gains” as he pushes limits in Rolex 24 tests
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Chase Elliott “making gains” as he pushes limits in Rolex 24 tests

Trending

1
Formula 1

The alarming speed gains that prompted F1's 2021 changes

6h
2
Formula 1

Wolff says "curveballs" delaying Hamilton's new contract

22h
3
NASCAR Cup

Bristol paving the way for Cup Series' return to dirt racing

19min
4
Formula 1

Red Bull now "much stronger opponent" with Perez - Wolff

4h
5
Formula 1

Robert De Niro, John Boyega to star in new Netflix F1 thriller

17h

Latest news

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

Acura to continue in IMSA with LMDh Prototype in 2023

IMSA
15m
Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

Jarvis wants reassurances about Mazda's LMDh commitment

IMSA
1h
Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette

Tandy aiming for marquee endurance wins with Corvette

IMSA
15h
Chase Elliott “making gains” as he pushes limits in Rolex 24 tests

Chase Elliott “making gains” as he pushes limits in Rolex 24 tests

IMSA
18h
Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

Jimmie Johnson has “made a big step” says co-driver Kobayashi

IMSA
Jan 25, 2021

Latest videos

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours 03:54
IMSA
Jan 20, 2021

The great history of the Daytona 24 Hours

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti 01:53
IMSA
Dec 7, 2020

24 Hours of Daytona: 1984 - Sarel van der Merwe vs Mario Andretti

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update 01:32
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Post-Race update

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 16, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race 01:40
IMSA
Nov 14, 2020

12 Hours of Sebring: Pre-Race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.