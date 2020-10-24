Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
QU in
01 Hours
:
47 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
16 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
57 Minutes
:
33 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Race in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / 24 Hours of Spa / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy

shares
comments
Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy
By:

There has been a clamp down on track limits ahead of this weekend's Spa 24 Hours after the majority of cars repeatedly ran off circuit during practice and qualifying.

The move is the result of what race director Alain Adam described as "exaggerated abuse" of the original guidance issued during the pre-event driver briefing.

The drivers were told that track limits would only be enforced at the fast Eau Rouge sequence at the start of the Spa lap because the number of officials in race control for the double-points GT World Challenge Europe round had been reduced as a result of social distancing.

The guidelines resulted in cars utilising the asphalt run-off at key places around the track.

This included the exit of the Bus Stop chicane at the end of the lap where cars were running across 10 metres of run-off and right up to the tyre barriers.

A bulletin issued on Saturday morning stated that "the track is limited by two white lines" and that "cars must remain in contact with the track".

The exceptions are the left-hand apex at the top of Eau Rouge (Turn 3), Speaker's or No Name Corner (Turn 9), Blanchimont (Turn 17) and the exit of the Bus Stop (Turn 19) where the kerbs beyond the white line will count as part of the track.

The bulletin effectively means a return to normal FIA rules on track limits for the Spa enduro and the imposition of penalties for repeated four-wheels off violations.

Three warnings will be allowed per car before a drive-through penalty is awarded.

A driver leaving the track will be allowed the opportunity to "give back the whole of any advantage he gained", according to the Saturday morning bulletin.

"In the event of a driver gaining an advantage and not giving it back, he [the race director] may award an immediate penalty of five or 10 seconds, to be taken at the next pitstop."

The warnings will be reset to zero after six, 12 and 18 hours.

GTWCE boss Stephane Ratel said: "Alain said we would only monitor Eau Rouge strictly, so he kind of opened the door and everyone rushed through it."

Ratel also stressed the difficulties of monitoring track limits during a 24-hour race on a Formula 1 track.

"Circuits like Spa are designed more and more for F1 and this year we have seen the removal of the synthetic grass [laid in strips at some corners]," he explained.

"Monitoring track limits on a circuit design for 20 cars doing a 90-minute race in the daytime is quite different in doing it when you have 56 cars in a 24-hour race."

Read Also:

Related video

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns

Previous article

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns
Load comments

About this article

Series GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
Event 24 Hours of Spa
Author Gary Watkins

Trending Today

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

Horner: Red Bull will take outside driver if Albon dropped
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Horner: Red Bull will take outside driver if Albon dropped

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

FIA relaxes Portimao track limits after practice farce
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

FIA relaxes Portimao track limits after practice farce

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

Portuguese GP: Bottas completes practice sweep at Portimao
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Portuguese GP: Bottas completes practice sweep at Portimao

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Teruel MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, all Ducatis miss Q2

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Russell’s Williams F1 future is out of Mercedes’ hands

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Breaking news

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for Mercedes
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Qualifying report

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for Mercedes

Spa 24h: WRT Audi tops opening qualifying session
Video Inside
WCEE GT World Challenge Europe Endurance / Qualifying report

Spa 24h: WRT Audi tops opening qualifying session

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Portuguese GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Horner: Red Bull will take outside driver if Albon dropped

1h
3
Formula 1

Renault given FIA warning after Ricciardo tyre blunder

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: 'Not my problem' if people offended by radio slurs

5
MotoGP

MotoGP on TV today – How can I watch qualifying for the Teruel GP?

Latest news

Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy
WCEE

Spa 24 Hours makes U-turn on track limits policy

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns
WCEE

SRO expands on Spa 24 Hours COVID-19 concerns

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for Mercedes
WCEE

Spa 24h: Marciello claims pole for Mercedes

Spa 24h: WRT Audi tops opening qualifying session
WCEE

Spa 24h: WRT Audi tops opening qualifying session

Why Timur Boguslavskiy has added incentive in the Spa 24 Hours
WCEE

Why Timur Boguslavskiy has added incentive in the Spa 24 Hours

Latest videos

24h Spa 2020: Racing with our fans 00:32
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance
52m

24h Spa 2020: Racing with our fans

24h Spa 2020: Friday on track 01:47
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

24h Spa 2020: Friday on track

24 Hours of Spa - Raffaele Marciello interview and lap 03:26
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

24 Hours of Spa - Raffaele Marciello interview and lap

24h Spa 2020: Thursday on track 01:04
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

24h Spa 2020: Thursday on track

2020 24 Hours of Spa - Trailer 00:49
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

2020 24 Hours of Spa - Trailer

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.