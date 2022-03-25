Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
GT News

BMW gives Glock Italian GT drive after DTM exit

BMW factory driver Timo Glock has been handed a drive in the Italian GT series for the 2022 season following his exit from the DTM.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor
BMW gives Glock Italian GT drive after DTM exit
Listen to this article

Glock's future has been subject to speculation for several weeks, and even more so since it was confirmed by BMW that the ex-Formula 1 driver would not be part of its line-up in the DTM this year.

That followed a difficult season for the German driver in the first year of the DTM's GT3 era that yielded a best race result of seventh and a lowly position of 17th in the drivers' standings.

Read Also:

It's believed that Glock had been in line to drive for the Boutsen-Ginion team in the GT World Challenge Endurance Cup this season, but those plans were called off following the Belgian's team surprise last-minute switch from BMW to Audi machinery for 2022.

Now BMW has found Glock a drive with Roberto Ravaglia's Ceccato Racing team, which will field a brand-new M4 GT3, as previously reported by Motorsport.com. Jens Klingmann will share driving duties with Glock.

“I am delighted to continue as a BMW M Motorsport works driver and am looking forward to joining Roberto Ravaglia’s team and competing with Jens Klingmann in the new BMW M4 GT3 in the Italian GT Championship," Glock commented.

Klingmann added: “I have always kept an eye on the Italian GT Championship from a distance and now I am looking forward to competing there alongside Timo Glock, a fast and experienced teammate.

“There are some great racetracks there and Roberto Ravaglia is a very experienced team principal with a very good team. As drivers, we bring our knowledge of the new BMW M4 GT3 to the table and the clear aim there is to secure the title.”

The eight-round Italian GT series kicks off at Monza on April 23-24, with Glock also set to race at Enna-Pergusa, Misano, Mugello, Imola and Vallelunga over the course of the 2022 season.

BMW's announcement still leaves another of its former DTM drivers, 2012 champion Bruno Spengler, facing an uncertain future.

The Canadian, who has spent the past two seasons as part of the Bavarian marque's line-up in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, had been linked to the same Boutsen-Ginion team as Glock.

Spengler could yet have a role in representing BMW in the Intercontinental GT Challenge, which kicks off at Bathurst in May, or in the development programme of its LMDh contender that is set to race in IMSA next year.

shares
comments
Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
Previous article

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu Fuji March testing
Super Formula

One-lap pace has become "weakness" for Oyu

Yamaha takes covers off bike for WSBK title defence Pata Yamaha WorldSBK team launch
World Superbike

Yamaha takes covers off bike for WSBK title defence

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars" Prime
Super GT

How SUPER GT helped heal Kovalainen’s F1 "scars"

Timo Glock More from
Timo Glock
Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season
Video Inside
DTM

Glock: 2021 struggles "hard to take" amid worst-ever DTM season

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM Monza
DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem Prime
DTM

How "f***ing idiots" expose a bigger DTM problem

Latest news

BMW gives Glock Italian GT drive after DTM exit
GT GT

BMW gives Glock Italian GT drive after DTM exit

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car
GT GT

Ferrari releases first images of new 296 GT3 car

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit
GT GT

BMW driver Glock in frame for Italian GT switch after DTM exit

Valentino Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE test in WRT Audi
GT World Challenge Europe Endurance GT World Challenge Europe Endurance

Valentino Rossi enjoys "good" first official GTWCE test in WRT Audi

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.