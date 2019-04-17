Chadwick signed as Aston Martin junior driver

Chadwick, whose primary programme in 2019 will be in the all-female W Series, will represent Aston in the third round of the Nurburgring-based VLN Series this month before taking on the qualification race for the 24 Hours in May and then the German classic proper in June.

An Aston statement said the 20-year-old would "fulfil a significant programme of testing, development and ambassador duties for the marque" in addition to her racing schedule.

Chadwick's relationship with Aston began in 2015, when she won the British GT4 title in a Beechdean Motorsport-run Vantage, becoming the championship's first female title-winner.

Since then, she has also become a race winner in BRDC Formula 3 and a champion in the MRF Challenge Formula 2000 category, and has tested Formula E machinery with the NIO team. Last year she made her Nurburgring 24 Hours debut with Aston in a GT4-class Vantage.

"It’s an incredible feeling to become an Aston Martin works junior driver," commented Chadwick. "To have started my racing journey in an Aston Martin in British GTs in 2015, and to then be welcomed back and rewarded with a works contract is fantastic.

"It’s looking like it’s going to be a big year. The W Series is a key focus in 2019 and winning that title has to be an imperative, but bringing home some silverware in the Nurburgring 24 Hours is extremely important to me as well.

"Who knows where this will all lead to, but one of my targets is to compete for victory at Le Mans and building on this relationship with Aston Martin is an important step on that road."

AMR President David King added: "Jamie is one the brightest talents in the British junior ranks and must be considered among the favourites in the exciting new W Series.

"We’ve been keeping a watchful eye on her progress and working with her ad hoc since she won the British GT4 Championship in one of our cars and it was clear that the time was right to bring her more formally into the fold so that we may play a deeper role in her career development."

While Aston is not returning to the top GT3 class of the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, it is entering two works-supported cars in two different categories for GT4 machinery.

Chadwick will race the SP10-class Vantage alongside her 2015 co-driver Ross Gunn as well as LMP2 regular Alex Brundle and Nordschleife specialist Peter Cate.

A second car, running in the SP8T division, will be shared by AMR factory driver Darren Turner, test driver Chris Goodwin, Top Gear presenter Chris Harris and Christian Gebhardt.