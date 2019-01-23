Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive

shares
comments
Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive
By: Jack Benyon
14m ago

Formula Renault Eurocup runner-up Christian Lundgaard will drive for ART Grand Prix in the FIA Formula 3 Championship, also extending his partnership with the Renault Formula 1 team.

Lundgaard, 17, took four wins and 10 podiums in his debut season in Renault's two-litre Eurocup series, on his way to finishing second to fellow Renault junior Max Fewtrell in the standings.

A former Spanish F4 champion, Lundgaard also made his GP3 Series debut with MP Motorsport at Paul Ricard last year, taking a best finish of 12th, before running with ART at the GP3 season-ending test in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m really pleased to stay with the Renault Sport Academy for a third successive season,” said the Danish driver.

“It shows Renault have a lot of faith in me and I’ve been grateful for every opportunity they’ve given me so far.

“The structure of Renault’s support has been beneficial and I hope to repay their faith by scoring wins and podiums on track this season.

“Formula 3 will be a challenge, but it’s one I look forward to taking on, especially with the opportunity to show my ability at eight Formula 1 weekends. I can’t wait to begin.”

The new F3 championship – the result of a merger between GP3 and European F3 – has a car similar to the old GP3 car for this season. The series keeps GP3’s place on the Formula 1 support package.

Lundgaard is the second driver to be confirmed for ART – which won eight of nine teams' titles in GP3 – alongside David Beckmann.

The German was one of the stars of the GP3 season when he switched to Trident mid-season, taking three wins and four podiums.

Renault unveiled Guan Yu Zhou and Caio Collet as two new additions to its junior programme on Tuesday.

Christian Lundgaard, MP motorsport

Christian Lundgaard, MP Motorsport

Photo by: Renault Sport

Next article
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Christian Lundgaard
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Jack Benyon

Red zone: trending stories

Top drivers "desperately missing" coaches – Stewart
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Top drivers "desperately missing" coaches – Stewart

53m ago
Karun Chandhok looks ahead to F1 2019 - video Article
Formula 1

Karun Chandhok looks ahead to F1 2019 - video

Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive Article
FIA F3

Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive

Latest videos
A rapid Russian on the way to F1 05:49
FIA F3

A rapid Russian on the way to F1

Sep 11, 2018

News in depth
Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive
FIA F3

Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive

Carlin signs Honda protege Natori for 2019 F3 campaign
FIA F3

Carlin signs Honda protege Natori for 2019 F3 campaign

New Formula 3 to have unlimited DRS uses
FIA F3

New Formula 3 to have unlimited DRS uses

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.