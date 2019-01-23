Renault protege Lundgaard secures ART F3 drive

Lundgaard, 17, took four wins and 10 podiums in his debut season in Renault's two-litre Eurocup series, on his way to finishing second to fellow Renault junior Max Fewtrell in the standings.

A former Spanish F4 champion, Lundgaard also made his GP3 Series debut with MP Motorsport at Paul Ricard last year, taking a best finish of 12th, before running with ART at the GP3 season-ending test in Abu Dhabi.

“I’m really pleased to stay with the Renault Sport Academy for a third successive season,” said the Danish driver.

“It shows Renault have a lot of faith in me and I’ve been grateful for every opportunity they’ve given me so far.

“The structure of Renault’s support has been beneficial and I hope to repay their faith by scoring wins and podiums on track this season.

“Formula 3 will be a challenge, but it’s one I look forward to taking on, especially with the opportunity to show my ability at eight Formula 1 weekends. I can’t wait to begin.”

The new F3 championship – the result of a merger between GP3 and European F3 – has a car similar to the old GP3 car for this season. The series keeps GP3’s place on the Formula 1 support package.

Lundgaard is the second driver to be confirmed for ART – which won eight of nine teams' titles in GP3 – alongside David Beckmann.

The German was one of the stars of the GP3 season when he switched to Trident mid-season, taking three wins and four podiums.

Renault unveiled Guan Yu Zhou and Caio Collet as two new additions to its junior programme on Tuesday.