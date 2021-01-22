Rob Dyson becomes chairman of IMS Museum

Dyson, of Millbrook, NY, is chairman and CEO of the Dyson-Kissner-Moran Corporation, a privately-owned international holding company and has served on the IMS Museum board since 2011. He succeeds Tony George as the board chair, who was on the board for 35 years and has assumed the role of board chair emeritus.

“The entire board is extremely grateful to Tony for his leadership and commitment to the Museum,” Dyson said. “He has provided wise governance and vision through a lot of changes at the Museum, and thanks to his leadership, the Museum is in a great position to tackle the challenges and opportunities in front of us.”

Explaining his connection with IMS, Dyson commented: “I have loved the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1962 when as a boy I watched my first Indy 500 with my father, in seats our family is fortunate to still have today. The Museum celebrates the brave drivers, historic competition cars and the related stories about this incredible place.

“The Museum not only provides race attendees the opportunity to broaden their knowledge of the Speedway and its history but serves as a year-round attraction, bringing visitors to Indianapolis from all over the world. Its extensive collection of Indy cars and related artifacts, stretching back to the earliest years of the Speedway, provides an immersive experience of the Speedway’s and the sport’s heritage. It’s an honor to be selected to head the Museum’s board.”

Dyson’s personal Indy car collection includes Sir Jack Brabham’s 1961 Kimberly Cooper Climax – the first rear-engine car to qualify for the Indianapolis 500 – along with a 1913 Isotta Fraschini Tipo IM, and the 1978 Budweiser McLaren M24B driven by three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Johnny Rutherford.

As a driver, Dyson won the 1981 SCCA GT2 national championship and the 1997 Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona. His team, Dyson Racing, scored 71 race wins across IMSA, USRRC, Grand-Am and World Challenge.