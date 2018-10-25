Sign in
Interview

Promoted: Raikkonen opens Shell House Mexico


Promoted: Raikkonen opens Shell House Mexico
16m ago

The relationship between Formula 1 cars and fuel is about a lot more than getting from A to B.

In this modern era of F1, technologically advanced fuels and lubricants can offer valuable seconds of advantage over rival teams – that’s why the Innovation Partnership between Shell and Scuderia Ferrari remains one of the F1 team’s most important.

Over the duration of their partnership, Shell and Ferrari have delivered:
· 615 race starts
· 175 victories
· 12 F1 drivers’ titles
· 10 F1 constructors’ championships

To celebrate the innovation the brand continues to bring to the Ferrari machine, Shell has opened a pop-up space in the historic centre of Mexico City this week in the run up to the Mexico Grand Prix.

The Shell House will showcase and celebrate the unique relationship between Shell and Ferrari, examining different aspects of the partnership – from technology to fuel saving – and even fitness.

Kimi Raikkonen opened the Shell House yesterday by unveiling a specially commissioned piece of artwork by famous Mexican artist Seher One (a.k.a. David Pinon). The artwork celebrates Shell’s links to the local culture, as well as the current ‘El Momento Shell’ campaign. It also depicts Shell’s Innovation Partnership with Scuderia Ferrari.

“We always have a good race here,” Raikkonen told Motorsport.com. “The people here are very passionate.

“I think there’s been some great racing taking place and, I hope, more exciting moments to come.”

Look out for the full video of our interview with Raikkonen, coming soon.

Over the coming days, the Shell House has invited local influencers to take part in fun and challenging activities. Motorsport.com presenters Julia Piquet and Elna Navarro will test their skills on the Mexico City circuit playing the F1 2018 game on simulators – but in this ‘Beat the Performance’ competition, it’s not only about lap times.

The two will be taking advice from former F1 driver Marc Gene, monitoring their fuel consumption in a twist designed to highlight to gamers how many different aspects of a car F1 drivers must monitor while they race.

Later this week, we’ll also see them put through their paces in a ‘Feel the Performance’ session designed to help fans understand the physical pressures put on an F1 driver and the importance of a varied fitness regime.

Stay tuned for exclusive content from the Shell House in the run-up to the Mexican Grand Prix this weekend.

