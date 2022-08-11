Tickets Subscribe
General News

New name for Wanneroo Park Raceway

Wanneroo Park Raceway, home of the Perth Supercars round, has been renamed as part of a new naming rights sponsorship deal.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The West Aussie circuit has undergone a number of name changes recently after a long-standing deal with car dealer Alf Barbagallo came to an end.

That saw the circuit change names from Barbagallo Raceway, a moniker that started in the early 1990s, back to the more traditional Wanneroo Park Raceway.

Circuit operator the WA Sporting Car Club has now inked a four-year sponsorship deal with car retailer Carco.com.au.

That will see the circuit renamed to Carco.com.au Raceway, the deal also including rights within the Supercars broadcast and ticketing, as well as naming rights for one WASCC state round per season.

“There are excellent synergies between CARCO.com.au and the raceway,” said WASCC general manager David Pitts.

“The sponsorship arrangement will help the Club to maintain and improve facilities, which cater for over 1500 members and host more than 500 events every year.

“This support will drive our vision of continuing to provide the best motorsport experience in WA for all of our stakeholders.”

CARCO.com.au dealer principal Daniel Davies said the deal was a good way for the company to announce its entry to the WA market.

“We are a customer-first organisation, which is evident in the cafe and children play area with video games and radio-controlled cars at our Midland showroom,” he said.

“Our clients love cars, and this agreement gives CARCO.com.au the chance to support this passion and further expand our exposure in WA.”

