NBC Sports to show more than 700 hours of motorsport in 2019

Presenting the final 20 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races, final 19 NASCAR Xfinity races, and select NASCAR regional and touring series events in 2019, NBC Sports Group’s coverage of NASCAR will amount to more than 500 hours. This will include NBCSN’s daily motorsports show NASCAR America, the Dale Jr. Download, coverage of NASCAR’s Awards Ceremonies, the annual NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and more.

While ABC covered five of the 17 races in last year’s IndyCar championship, NBC/NBCSN will become the exclusive home of IndyCar in 2019, meaning it will cover the Indianapolis 500 for the first time in the channel’s history.

The IndyCar Pass on NBC Sports Gold – NBC Sports Digital’s live streaming service – offers live coverage of all practice sessions and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays.

NBC Sports’ inaugural season covering the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship begins Saturday, Jan. 26, with live coverage of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. It will start more than 100 hours of IMSA programming for 2019 across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. The principal commentators will be Leigh Diffey, AJ Allmendinger and Calvin Fish.

Another newcomer to the NBC Sports Group ranks in 2019 is the Monster Energy AMA Supercross & Monster Jam, including all Supercross Heats, Last Chance Qualifiers and Main Events across NBC, NBCSN, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and NBC Sports Gold. NBC Sports will also showcase 26 Monster Jam events on NBCSN, all of which will stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports Group has also extended its partnership with MX Sports Pro Racing to continue its coverage of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship – 30 hours on TV, 60 hours of live online streaming via NBC Sports Gold.

Other series covered by NBC Sports in 2019 include NASCAR K&N Pro Series and Whelen All-American series, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, IMSA Prototype Challenge, American Flat Track and the Dakar Rally.

The Group’s other automotive coverage includes new episodes of /DRIVE and 800 hours of Mecum auctions.