Motorsport.com launches all-new mobile app

Motorsport Network company Motorsport.com has worked extensively to deliver the fastest news to racing fans across the world.

The Motorsport.com App will offer users instant access to race reports, live coverage and the latest news. Featuring our world-class motorsport photography and a full video section, this new App has the most dynamic, comprehensive and easy-to-use stats and results area.

With a wide range of incredible features and our original navigation system, fans will be able to follow, through a one-of-a-kind experience, their favorite series, teams, drives and races.

We listened to feedback from users to deliver them a product to keep track of your favorite series schedules, results and standings in the most intuitive and convinient format available in the market.

The platform, which is available to download and enjoy in several languages via iOS and Android, will allow you to stay connected to the racing world wherever you are in the world.

Charles Bradley, Global Editor in Chief said "The key to any app is speed and scope, so we've created the fastest user experience for all the major global motorsport categories. Our world-leading motorsport news, photos, results and videos are at your fingertips – wherever you are, whenever you need it."

Gustavo Roche, SVP Digital Strategy & Platform Director said "We are very happy with the product we are putting in the hands of our users. Unique, superbly designed and extremely easy to use, our Motorsport.com official App also brings key functionalities and features that will become the industry's benchmark."

Google Play Store URL (Android)

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.motorsport.application&hl=en_US

App Store URL

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/motorsport-com/id1459863859