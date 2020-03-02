Motorsport Network wins at Motorsport Australia Awards

The Australian governing body gave van Leeuwen its top written media award for his coverage of a controversial 2019 Supercars season through Motorsport.com, Autosport.com and Autosport magazine.

"It's an honour to be named Journalist of the Year by Motorsport Australia," said van Leeuwen.

"The 2019 Supercars season was dramatic, to say the least, so to be judged as having provided award-worthy coverage is something I'm immensely proud of.

"I'm equally proud of how we've grown the Supercars coverage across Motorsport Network since we started out in 2015. It's become one of our 'big five' categories in terms of audience, and last year the fifth most read story on Motorsport.com was about Supercars."

Motorsport Images' Supercars contributor Dirk Klynsmith was among the winners as well, taking out the Photographer of the Year award.

Scott McLaughlin was at the awards to collect the Australian Touring Car Championship trophy for a second consecutive time, while rallying ace Harry Bates took home both the Australian Rally Championship trophy, and the Peter Brock Medal.

Supercars commentator and former racer Neil Crompton was honoured with a Motorsport Australia Life Member, with Leigh Diffey – who last year became the first Aussie to call the Indy 500 – received a Service Award.

Full list of recipients:

Life Membership - Bill Bennett

Life Membership - Neil Crompton

Life Membership - John Harnden AM

Life Membership - Andrew Fraser

Service Award (Media) - Leigh Diffey

Service Award (Media) - Colin Young

Service Award (Media) - Scott Young

Service Award (Media) - Bruce Williams

Service Award (Media) - Jeff Whitten

Service Award (Media) - Peter Whitten

Service Award (Media) - Geoffrey Harris

Service Award (Media) - Bruce Newton

Motorsport Journalist of the Year - Andrew van Leeuwen – Motorsport.com

Motorsport Story of the Year (Print/Online) - John Morris – Velcoity Magazine

Motorsport Story of the Year (Radio/Television) - Vanessa Milton – ABC

Motorsport Photograph of the Year - Darin Mandy

Motorsport Photographer of the Year - Dirk Klynsmith

Phil Irving Award - Peter Molloy

Peter Brock Medal - Harry Bates

Australian Motorsport Official of the Year - Paul Overell

Young Driver of the Year - Edan Thornburrow



CAMS Australian Tourist Trophy

Dirk Werner

Dennis Olsen

Matt Campbell



Karting Australia Awards

KA2 Winner - Luke Pink

KZ2 Winner - Troy Loeskow

Ladies Championship Trophy - Beck Connell



2019 Motor Racing Champions

CAMS Australian Side by Side Champion - Jackson Evans

CAMS Australian GT Champion - Geoff Emery

CAMS Australian GT Endurance Championship - Geoff Emery and Garth Tander

CAMS Australian Formula 4 Champion - Luis Leeds

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Driver - Paul Stokell

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Modern Co-Driver - Kate Catford

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Driver - Mick Downey

CAMS Australian Targa Champion Classic Co-Driver - Jarrod van den Akker

CAMS Australian Touring Car / Virgin Australia Supercars Champion - Scott McLaughlin

Dunlop Super2 Series Winner - Bryce Fullwood

TCR Australia Series Winner - Will Brown

CAMS Australian Motorkhana Champion - Aaron Wuillemin

CAMS Australian Khanacross Champion - Christopher Hranger

CAMS Australian Supersprint Champion - Douglas Barry

CAMS Australian Hill Climb Champion - Malcolm Oastler

Porsche Carrera Cup Australia Series Winner - Jordan Love



BFGoodrich CAMS Australian Off-Road Championship

Mark Burrows (Driver)

Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)



Pro Buggy Class Winners

Mark Burrows (Driver)

Matthew Burrows (Co-Driver)



Prolite Buggy Class Winners

Craig Pankhurst (Driver)

Penny Pankhurst (Co-Driver)



Sportlite

Steven Graham (Driver)

Daryl Graham (Co-Driver)



Production 4WD Class Winners

Geoff Pickering (Driver)

Dylan Watson (Co-Driver)



SXS Turbo Class Winners

Roydn Bailey (Driver)

Luke Shadbolt (Co-Driver)



Extreme 2WD Class Winners

Jamie Knight (Driver)

Symon Knight (Co-Driver)



SXS Sport Class Winners

John Wisse (Driver)

Adrian Weeding (Co-Driver)



Extreme 4WD Class Winners

Joshua Nurrish (Driver)

Luke Kenyon (Co-Driver)



Super 1650 Buggy Class Winner

Declan Cummins (Driver)

Karin Ann Barker (Co-Driver)

Liam Peters



CAMS Australian Rally Championship

Outright Winners

Harry Bates (Driver)

John McCarthy



2WD Rally Winners

Ethan Pickstock (Driver)

Lisi Phillips (Co-Driver)



Australian Rally Manufacturers' Champion

Toyota