Top events
Esports
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
50 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
70 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte
23 May
-
24 May
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 May
-
27 May
Race in
09 Hours
:
41 Minutes
:
37 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 1
02 Jul
-
04 Jul
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
77 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
175 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney
26 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
R
Supercars
Winton
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Tickets celebrates heroes among the fans

shares
comments
Motorsport Tickets celebrates heroes among the fans
May 27, 2020, 8:29 AM

Motorsport Tickets are celebrating heroes amongst fans in their latest effort to support the racing community through isolation and a postponed season

Valentino Rossi, 115 MotoGP wins and counting… hero. Niki Lauda, 1976 F1 return after near fatal Nurburgring crash… hero. Sir Stirling Moss, unfailing sportsmanship and a great attitude both on and off the track… hero. 

Delivery drivers, risking their safety to take food to those who can’t collect it for themselves… heroes. Heathcare staff, working the front line to save lives…heroes. Teachers, caring for vulnerable children who can’t stay at home… heroes.

If there’s one thing that the events of Covid-19 have taught us, it’s that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And if there’s one thing that we already know about sports, it’s that it is all about community. In racing we laugh together, cry together and constantly re-define the boundaries of human limitation, together.

Motorsport Tickets are now looking to this community to celebrate the unsung heroes, of every shape and size, together.

Who From Your Crew

Who From Your Crew

Photo by: Motorsport.com

So do you know an isolation hero? Motorsport Tickets have launched a brand new monthly competition to shine a light on those who have kept the wheels turning during these trying times, giving away a £500 gift voucher every month!

From stories on the front line, to those who just made us laugh and brightened a difficult day. For your chance to win, simply head to Motorsport Tickets Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tag your hero in the comments under any ‘Who From Your Crew?’ post and share the reason why. Visit Heroes Competition to find out more!

Champagne

Champagne

Photo by: Motorsport.com

For smaller victories that still matter, Motorsport Tickets are also celebrating with a Champagne Moment every week. Encouraging fans to acknowledge the day to day successes of colleagues, teams and, of course, themselves with a virtual spray of champagne.

Reminding us to keep putting one foot in front of the other and notice the tracks we are making.

Key worker discount

Key worker discount

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Finishing up with a call for small acts of kindness to help build a bigger whole, Motorsport Tickets have taken the first step, leading by example and removing all service and delivery charge for every key worker for the next 12 months. Once the focus turns from saving lives to making memories, Motorsport Tickets want to be ready and waiting at the starting line to say thank you in the best way that they can and want to know, what could your small part be?

Worry Free

Worry Free

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Motorsport Tickets’ pursuit to celebrate heroes falls as part of their wider effort to support racing fans through the struggle of isolation and disappointment of a postponed season.

To raise spirits, keep minds engaged and encourage #missionstayathome, Motorsport Tickets have also been working with their wider Motorsport Network partners including us at Autosport and Motorsport.com, Motorsport TV and Motorsport Games to supply a series of Fill the Void content. This includes emails every weekend packed full of free subscriptions, complimentary articles and e-racing events for you to enjoy. Sign up at Fill the Void to receive yours.

About this article

Series General

