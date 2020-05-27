Valentino Rossi, 115 MotoGP wins and counting… hero. Niki Lauda, 1976 F1 return after near fatal Nurburgring crash… hero. Sir Stirling Moss, unfailing sportsmanship and a great attitude both on and off the track… hero.

Delivery drivers, risking their safety to take food to those who can’t collect it for themselves… heroes. Heathcare staff, working the front line to save lives…heroes. Teachers, caring for vulnerable children who can’t stay at home… heroes.

If there’s one thing that the events of Covid-19 have taught us, it’s that heroes come in all shapes and sizes. And if there’s one thing that we already know about sports, it’s that it is all about community. In racing we laugh together, cry together and constantly re-define the boundaries of human limitation, together.

Motorsport Tickets are now looking to this community to celebrate the unsung heroes, of every shape and size, together.

Who From Your Crew Photo by: Motorsport.com

So do you know an isolation hero? Motorsport Tickets have launched a brand new monthly competition to shine a light on those who have kept the wheels turning during these trying times, giving away a £500 gift voucher every month!

From stories on the front line, to those who just made us laugh and brightened a difficult day. For your chance to win, simply head to Motorsport Tickets Facebook, Instagram or Twitter, tag your hero in the comments under any ‘Who From Your Crew?’ post and share the reason why. Visit Heroes Competition to find out more!

Champagne Photo by: Motorsport.com

For smaller victories that still matter, Motorsport Tickets are also celebrating with a Champagne Moment every week. Encouraging fans to acknowledge the day to day successes of colleagues, teams and, of course, themselves with a virtual spray of champagne.

Reminding us to keep putting one foot in front of the other and notice the tracks we are making.

Key worker discount Photo by: Motorsport.com

Finishing up with a call for small acts of kindness to help build a bigger whole, Motorsport Tickets have taken the first step, leading by example and removing all service and delivery charge for every key worker for the next 12 months. Once the focus turns from saving lives to making memories, Motorsport Tickets want to be ready and waiting at the starting line to say thank you in the best way that they can and want to know, what could your small part be?

Worry Free Photo by: Motorsport.com

Motorsport Tickets’ pursuit to celebrate heroes falls as part of their wider effort to support racing fans through the struggle of isolation and disappointment of a postponed season.

To raise spirits, keep minds engaged and encourage #missionstayathome, Motorsport Tickets have also been working with their wider Motorsport Network partners including us at Autosport and Motorsport.com, Motorsport TV and Motorsport Games to supply a series of Fill the Void content. This includes emails every weekend packed full of free subscriptions, complimentary articles and e-racing events for you to enjoy. Sign up at Fill the Void to receive yours.