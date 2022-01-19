Tickets Subscribe
All me
General News

Fresh backing for Aussie grassroots programmes

By:

Supercheap Auto has signed a multi-year deal with Motorsport Australia that will support a number of grassroots programmes.

The deal will see Supercheap provide backing for a range of Motorsport Australia's programmes, including the FIA Girls on Track initiative and the Ricciardo's Racers junior development programme.

The deal will also include backing for the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and the Australian Rally Championship.

Supercheap is already the naming rights partner for the TCR Australia series, which is one of the headline acts for the Motorsport Australia Championships.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Motorsport Australia and delivering a host of benefits as well as support to those competing in motorsport, particularly those who do so at the grassroots level,” said Supercheap Auto managing director Benjamin Ward.

“At Supercheap Auto, motorsport is in our DNA. We’ve been involved in the sport for decades as a sponsor of some of the biggest and best events, teams and competitors and love seeing the passion, commitment, and dedication from those who live and breathe motorsport, as we do.

“The Motorsport Australia partnership is a great opportunity to provide support for those competing or officiating from grassroots to national level, as well as supporting a range of popular Motorsport Australia events, including national rally and circuit racing events.”

“We’re particularly excited about the plans we have in store for supporting Motorsport Australia. This new partnership reinforces Supercheap Auto as the home of motorsport.”

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca welcomes Supercheap's support.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of Benjamin and his team, and everyone at Motorsport Australia is eager to work with Supercheap Auto to deliver some great benefits for those competing at a grassroots level," said Arocca.

“We’re also excited about Supercheap Auto’s support of both the Shannons Motorsport Australia Championships and the RSEA Safety Motorsport Australian Rally Championship. Both these national events promise to deliver a big 2022, with events across the country scheduled.

“The support of the innovative FIA Girls On Track and Ricciardo’s Racers programmes is also a great vote of confidence in our joint commitment to support and grow the sport for future generations.

"This will be a great partnership and we look forward to working closely with Supercheap Auto for many years to come.”

