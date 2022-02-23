Tickets Subscribe
General News

Development application submitted for $35 million Aussie circuit

A development application has been formally lodged for a new $35 million motor racing facility in Western Australia.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Listen to this article

The project, headed up by the Stati Group, has been in the works for over four years.

Shire approval was initially sought back in early 2018, while a Public Environmental Review by the Environmental Protection Authority has been underway since 2020.

The circuit has now reached the development application stage, with the Serpentine-Jarrahdale Shire announcing early this week that a submission has been made to the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.

According to the shire, the estimated value of the facility is $35 million.

If successful, The Track, as it is named on the Stati Group website, will be based in the Serpentine/Keysbrook area, roughly 60 kilometres south of WA capital Perth.

Plans for the 50 hectare site include an FIA Level 2 circuit for cars and bikes, as well as a karting facility.

The Stati website lists the Asian Le Mans Series, Asian Road Racing Series, the World Rally Championship, Formula Drift Asia and TA2 Asia among its prospective targets should the circuit build go ahead.

Western Australia currently has two circuits licensed for circuit racing.

Wanneroo Raceway, located 50 kilometres north of Perth, is the home of the WA Sporting Car Club and host of WA's Supercars round.

Collie Motorplex, meanwhile, is in the state's South West region.

Ground also recently broke on a new $100 million facility in Bindoon, around an hour from Perth, which will be a country club style circuit.

The last remaining tier of membership is priced at $150,000 for the initiation fee, plus another $10,000 per year.

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
