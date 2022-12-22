Tickets Subscribe
Schumacher and Vettel team up for 2023 Race of Champions
General News

Board changes for Motorsport Australia

Three new directors will join the Motorsport Australia Board for 2023.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Board changes for Motorsport Australia
Listen to this article

The governing body has confirmed that state-elected directors Graeme Emerton (NSW/ACT) and Nick Rahimtulla (WA) have departed the board.

In their places comes former Australian Rally Commission Chair Jon Thomson for the NSW/ACT role and John Gibbons in the west.

Thea Jeanes-Cochrane, meanwhile, will leave her appointed director role and will be replaced by current Karting Australia Board director Samantha Reid.

“This is an exciting period for Motorsport Australia and our outgoing directors should be proud of everything they have achieved during their respective tenures,” said Motorsport Australia President Andrew Fraser.

“Graeme, who has served on the board since 2009, has been a strong advocate for motorsport and a significant contributor, most notably as Vice President for a number of years.

"Graeme’s service to motorsport is worthy of celebration and we thank him for everything he has done during his time on the board.

“Joining the Board in 2017, Nick has always represented Western Australia’s best interests and put forward a strong voice in ensuring we achieve our strategic objectives both in WA but also across the country.

“Thea, who joined us in 2019, has also provided valuable contributions to the organisation and her experience, knowledge and insights into the sports industry have been crucial to helping Motorsport Australia navigate recent challenges.

“We are pleased to welcome Samantha, Jon and John to our board room, joining a strong, committed and passionate group of individuals.

“As motorsport continues to rebound strongly from the recent pandemic, it’s up to all of us to make sure we provide the administration with the tools and strategic direction to take the sport to the next level.

“We all recognise the challenges that lay ahead, including the significant increases to insurance premiums, as well as the importance of promoting sustainable, safe and inclusive motorsport activities.

"I am certain our new directors share our mission for seeing more people enjoying more motorsport more often.”

