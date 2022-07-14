Tickets Subscribe
General News

Ambrose-run Combine returns for 2023

The Marcos Ambrose-run GRM Combine is set to return for a second year in 2023.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Ambrose-run Combine returns for 2023
Listen to this article

Inspired by the US sporting scene, the GRM Combine gives young drivers an opportunity to sample various racing cars and work with seasoned professionals.

Next year the Combine will take place during the week of January 15-20 and once again take in Tasmanian circuits Symmons Plains and Baskerville.

Participants will test Garry Rogers Motorsport's TCR, Trans Am and S5000 hardware during the Combine under the tutelage of the likes of Ambrose, James Moffat, James Golding, Dylan O’Keeffe and Nathan Herne.

The Combine will be backed by long-time GRM sponsor Valvoline, which will be involved in a yet-to-be-announced programme for apprentice mechanics.

According to Ambrose, Kody Garland, who came through the last Combine and now competes in TCR Australia, is an example of what the programme can bring to a young driver.

“The first Combine proved a ripping success for both GRM and the Combine participants," said the NASCAR race winner.

"In our first GRM Combine drivers tested the GRM prepared S5000, TCR and Trans Am cars in a focused and condensed four day format.

“The goal of the first GRM Combine was to provide an opportunity for participants to drive three very different types of high performance cars run by GRM and see how they stood up speed and ability wise compared to our in-house professional drivers.

“Kody Garland is probably the highlight from the first combine, now racing for GRM in the TCR Australia series for Valvoline. We’re expecting big things from Kody once he gets through learning the TCR cars and tracks during 2022.

“Kody's graduation to TCR demonstrates the power of the Combine and I’m really happy that GRM has decided to do another one.

“The GRM Combine is an experience. It is not a driving school or a talent search, it is an event where drivers who are on the path to race in the upper levels of Australian motorsport can evaluate their own performance and abilities in a professional environment.

"The combine is designed to give the drivers a reference point to see where they are at in their own racing progression and showcase their skills to GRM and other industry leaders.

“S5000, TCR and Trans Am are very different machines which each require a unique set of skills each to drive. Combine participants get to evaluate themselves in different equipment and see what type of machine best suits their skill sets. An added bonus is to compare themselves against our professional factory drivers.

“That’s what the GRM Combine is meant to be, a place to see what level you are at as a driver and compare yourself against some of the best drivers in the country.”

