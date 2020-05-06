Esports
Esports / Breaking news

NASCAR Heat 5 set to launch two editions in July

shares
comments
NASCAR Heat 5 set to launch two editions in July
By:
May 6, 2020, 1:33 PM

The NASCAR Cup Series’ most popular driver Chase Elliott and one of its most recent Hall of Fame inductees, Tony Stewart, are featured on the covers of the newest edition of the NASCAR Heat video game.

704Games, part of the Motorsport Network, announced Wednesday the latest iteration of the popular NASCAR video game will launch in July.

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, sporting exclusive content featuring Stewart, will launch on Tuesday, July 7, for the PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices, including the Xbox One X, and PC via Steam.

The Standard Edition, which features Elliott on its cover, will launch on July 10.

To mark the announcement NASCAR Heat 5’s debut trailer has been released. Entitled “Refuse to Lose”, it is narrated by legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier and features the cars currently driven by Elliott, 2019 Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and 2014 Cup champion Kevin Harvick.

What’s in NASCAR Heat 5?

Developed in-house at 704Games and published by Motorsport Games, NASCAR Heat 5 features all the official teams, cars and drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, as well as the Xfinity Series, Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, and Xtreme Dirt Series.

Players can race at 34 authentic tracks from across North America in single player, two-player, split screen multiplayer, and online multiplayer for up to 40 players.

NASCAR Heat 5 builds on the foundations of the previous games with a host of gameplay additions and enhancements. The immersive Career Mode, now with improved statistics, allows players to either work their way through the various series until you reach the Cup Series, or start at the top for their favorite team. The new Testing Mode allows players to perfect their car set-up for every track and hone their racing line.

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

Photo by: 704 Games

The Gold Edition of NASCAR Heat 5, available for pre-order now, includes exclusive content featuring Stewart, including the ability to have the Hall of Famer as your in-game spotter, an exclusive career contract offer from Stewart-Haas Racing, classic Stewart paint schemes, the NASCAR Heat 5 Season Pass (containing four DLC packs) and in-game cash to kick-start your own team.

The official eNASCAR Heat Pro League, now in its second season, will race with NASCAR Heat 5 later this year.

To keep up to date on the latest information about NASCAR Heat 5, follow NASCAR Heat on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

For more information about purchasing NASCAR Heat 5, visit www.NASCARHeat.com.

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

NASCAR Heat 5 screenshot

Photo by: 704 Games

