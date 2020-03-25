Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
86 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
92 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
35 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
Supercars
R
Supercars
Albert Park
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Winton
05 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
71 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Gaming / Race report

Verstappen dominates second pro-driver Redline Esports event

shares
comments
Verstappen dominates second pro-driver Redline Esports event
By:
Mar 25, 2020, 10:40 PM

Formula 1 star Max Verstappen won both races in the second round of Team Redline’s Esports series for real-life drivers at the virtual Catalunya circuit.

Redline’s Real Racers Never Quit series brings together over 40 professional racing drivers on simulator title iRacing. 

Championship leader Verstappen took lights-to-flag victories in both 12-lap races in GTE machinery and went unchallenged all event-long. For race one he was joined on the front-row by fellow-F1 star Lando Norris, who he collided with in the previous round on Monday.

Read Also:

Verstappen bolted away after the rolling start while Norris dropped behind 2019 Porsche Supercup runner-up Ayhancan Guven into third place. 

However, Norris missed his braking point at Turn 10 and ended up punting Guven off into a spin and down the field. Norris respectfully slowed down and dropped behind Guven as a self-punishment, but not before ex-Formula E racer Tom Dillmann was also able to sneak past. 

The 20-year-old British driver re-passed Dillmann and got back ahead of Guven, who collided with reigning ADAC GT Masters champion Kelvin van der Linde at the final chicane and gave back the position. Verstappen took the race one victory by 9.6 seconds ahead of Porsche Supercup race winner Larry ten Voorde and former DTM driver Daniel Juncadella. 

Read Also:

Norris completed the top four but was unable to take part in the second race after disconnecting from the server. 

Verstappen beat Voorde to the race two win by 4.5s. Guven enjoyed a much cleaner second race to pick up his first podium in the series. 

Current Formula E championship leader Antonio Felix da Costa endured a tough round. He spun in both races, finishing the races in 16th and 21st respectively. 

Related video

Next article
Rossi won't race in MotoGP Esports event

Previous article

Rossi won't race in MotoGP Esports event
Load comments

About this article

Series Gaming
Author Josh Suttill

Gaming Next session

eNASCAR Pro Invitational

22 Mar - 22 Mar

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari wasted a year with Raikkonen - Briatore

2
Supercars

Mustang was a 'rude shock' for Supercars – Dane

3
Gaming

Rossi won't race in MotoGP Esports event

4
General

Ford to help produce ventilators for COVID-19 patients

5
Formula 1

F1's biofuel properties will open new power battle

Latest videos

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 3

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 2 00:00
Gaming

eNASCAR Heat - Pro League Pre-Season Round 2

Monza - Charity Challenge 00:00
Gaming

Monza - Charity Challenge

#NotTheBahGP: Highlights 01:55
Gaming

#NotTheBahGP: Highlights

Not the Bah GP Race 2 highlights 10:30
Gaming

Not the Bah GP Race 2 highlights

Latest news

Verstappen dominates second pro-driver Redline Esports event
eSpt

Verstappen dominates second pro-driver Redline Esports event

Rossi won't race in MotoGP Esports event
eSpt

Rossi won't race in MotoGP Esports event

Marquez, Rossi to do battle in MotoGP Esports race
eSpt

Marquez, Rossi to do battle in MotoGP Esports race

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable
eSpt

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

Why F1's showman is the big winner of its enforced hiatus
F1

Why F1's showman is the big winner of its enforced hiatus

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.