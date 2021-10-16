Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Esports Race report

Le Mans Virtual Series, Spa: Team Redline win both classes

By:
, Senior Editor, Traxion.GG

Team Redline has won both classes of the 6 Hours of Spa, the second round of the Le Mans Virtual Series thanks to a clever strategy that witnessed coy use of fuel-saving. Bono Huis, Atze Kerkhof and Felix Rosenqvist took victory in the LMP category, while Kevin Siggy, Rudy van Buren and Enzo Bonito won in GTE.

Le Mans Virtual Series, Spa: Team Redline win both classes

Last time out, Realteam Hydrogen Redline won the first round in Monza from fifth on the grid, but for Spa, the team wanted to showcase its raw speed and had focussed intensely on qualifying practice ahead of the Spa event. 

It showed, with Jeffrey Rietveld snatching pole position, 0.069 ahead of Marcell Csincsik in the GPX Rebellion Williams entry. 

In GTE, Kevin Siggy had placed the BMW Team Redline M8 at the front for the second race in succession, outpacing Porsche TAG Heuer Esports Supercup 2021 champion Joshua Rogers by one-and-a-half-tenths. Monza winners in the #91 Porsche lined up in fifth, with BMW and Porsche dominating the head of the grid.

 

As the clock hit 2 pm CEST, Rietveld led the field around La Source with relative ease, while Formula Pro Series champion Bono Huis moved up to second. Just a few metres later, and thoughts of a quiet race were dispelled, as contact between the #18 R8G Esports car driven by Risto Kappet and the #31 Team WRT SIMTAG Esports entry driven by Arne Schoonvliet sent both cars spinning ahead of the pack through Raidillon. 

A lap later and Naquib Azlan and Michele D’Alessandro came to blows at Les Combes, with Ibraheem Khan also involved trying to avoid two spinning vehicles. 

The GTE race start was also thrilling, as Charlie Colins went side-by-side with pole-sitter Kevin Siggy around Bruxelles, pulling off the outside move to take the class lead. The two Porsche Esports Team cars also steadily moved past the Siggy to make it a Zuffenhausen one-two-three.

 

Soon, traffic came into play and the resultant imbroglio resulted in several heart-in-the-mouth moments for vehicles in both fields. 

Dennis Zeťák span into the barriers after trying to avoid a GTE-class entrant and Michele D’Alessandro speared into the side of the TESLA R8G Esports GTE BMW after coming across a pack of slower cars. This resulted in a drivethrough penalty for the #10 MAHLE RACING TEAM entry. Later, the was a huge crash between the #56 Porsche and #49 Yas Heat prototype car. 

During this phase, the leading #70 car dropped from first to third and was then overtaken by current GT Challenge Series leader Erhan Jajovski. While sitting in fourth, Jeffrey Rietveld tried to lap the GTE SIMMSA Esports Ferrari and looked to clip the kerb on the inside of Blanchimont, spinning into the tyre barrier. The erstwhile championship leaders were out of contention after the left rear wheel departed the prototype.

 

All through the opening segment of the race, R8G Esports’ Erhan Jajovski had been chasing down the leaders and was left out for close to the maximum allowed time for a driver per car, while those around him switched competitors. His pace was relentless and the team pulled out a healthy lead in the #8 machine. 

The focus was then on the fight for second between 2021 ELMS champion Yifei Ye for GPX Rebellion Williams and IndyCar race winner Felix Rosenqvist for Team Redline. Several times, Rosenqvist tried to overtake, several times his efforts came to nought. Eventually, after a titanic scrap, the Swede dived down the inside at La Source with a clean block pass. 

For the GTE class the Porsche-BMW lockout at the front was still in place, but the Ferrari Driver Academy 488 had worked its way up to fifth and within 35 seconds behind the leading German car.

 

Several incidents befell the mid-pack runners as the race progressed. Axle Sports LMP car lost its front right wheel and its GTE entry span rearwards into the wall at Raidillon just minutes later – a calamitous period for the team. 

The hapless Team WRT SIMTAG Esports team, who suffered from a mechanical failure in the first round, ran wide at Les Combes and then was collected by Red Bull Racing Esports GTE Corvette of Nestor Garcia, resulting in a missing rear wing for the LMP car. 

At the head of the field, Gordon Mutch was being reeled in by Team Redline’s Atze Kerkhof, but once the gap had been reduced down to just over seven seconds, the R8G Esports race leader responded and looked to have quelled the attack.

 

In GTE, BMW Team Redline was playing an alternative strategy card, much like the first round. Its stints were longer, its time in the pits differing to the leading bunch. The polesitters may have dropped back at the start, but it was clear now this was a deliberate approach – the only problem being that the gap to the lead was now nearly one minute. 

Disaster struck the GTE-leading #88 Proton Competition Porsche 911 within the final stretch. Having taken the lead on lap one and dominating five out of the six hours, it was handed a drivethrough penalty when Dylan Pereira made contact with a lapped GR Wolves Racing entry. It dropped them to third and handed the Porsche Esports entries comfortable first and second places. 

Not only was Team Redline going long in GTE, but it had also pulled the same trick in the top class two, and with 35 minutes to go, it finally made its last pit lane visit. Bono Huis was placed in the car and a set of fresh soft tyres. With just under 30 seconds left, the gap was just 12.7 seconds.

 

With 25 minutes left, Kevin Siggy had reached GTE class leader Mitchell deJong, but was driving in a fuel-saving style. The BMW then toyed the Porsche in its slipstream for several laps. 

Then with under 10 minutes to go, the long-time race-leader Hany Alsabti in the #8 R8G Esports entry was required to visit the pit lane for a splash-and-dash stop to reach the end. The aggressive strategy hadn’t worked and Team Redline hit the front. Just seconds later, Kevin Siggy overtook deJong for the lead in GTE and Team Redline all of a sudden led both classes. The victory was there’s in emphatic fashion.

“It’s been such a long preparation, from building my sim here in Monaco earlier this week and being three seconds off. But we all put so many hours into it and I’d like to thank the team for an amazing strategy,” said race winner Felix Rosenqvist, who teamed up here with Atze Kerkhof and Bono Huis.

“That last stint was exciting,” explained GTE victor Siggy, who shared the win with Rudy van Buren and Enzo Bonito.

“We were only planning to do 26 laps [per stint], but the rain never came so it was my job to do 27 laps. It all went smoothly, but it was so hard. In the end, it still played out and we nailed the strategy like we thought we would do. I finished with 0.4 litres [of fuel] at the end.”

 

LMP Le Mans Virtual Series, Round 2 Spa, Results

  1. #123 Team Redline – 172 laps
  2. #4 Floyd ByKolles-Burst +13.045
  3. #1 Rebellion GPX Esports +13.473
  4. #8 R8G ESPORTS +42.387
  5. #22 GPX Rebellion Williams +58.838

GTE Le Mans Virtual Series, Round 2 Spa, Results

  1. #71 BMW Team Redline – 156 laps
  2. #91 Porsche Esports Team +1.789
  3. #92 Porsche Esports Team +46.135
  4. #88 Proton Competition +1 lap
  5. #55 BMW Team GB +1 lap
shares
comments
Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Previous article

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Load comments
More from
Thomas Harrison-Lord
Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza
Esports

Realteam Hydrogen Redline, Porsche win Le Mans Virtual Series Round 1 at Monza

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android
Esports

F1 Mobile Racing’s 2021 season update is out now on iOS and Android

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge
Esports

Motorsport starts to compete in virtual Top Gear challenge

Felix Rosenqvist More from
Felix Rosenqvist
Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough weekend in Nashville Nashville
Video Inside
IndyCar

Rosenqvist relieved by breakthrough weekend in Nashville

“The best driver will win” in Nashville IndyCar, says Rosenqvist Nashville
IndyCar

“The best driver will win” in Nashville IndyCar, says Rosenqvist

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight? Prime
IndyCar

Is Arrow McLaren SP ready for IndyCar’s title fight?

Trending Today

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate
Formula 1 Formula 1

The Schumacher Monaco conundrum that complicates F1 pole debate

Berger: Controversial Norisring finale has "damaged" DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Berger: Controversial Norisring finale has "damaged" DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM
Video Inside
DTM DTM

Red Bull's Lawson no longer wants to be part of DTM

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Too many races could stop F1 being "special"

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rea: Rossi saying my missed MotoGP shot was a shame "really nice"

Haslam: BSB, MotoAmerica, EWC all options for 2022
World Superbike World Superbike

Haslam: BSB, MotoAmerica, EWC all options for 2022

Is Alonso as unlucky in F1 2021 as he claims?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Is Alonso as unlucky in F1 2021 as he claims?

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes
World Superbike World Superbike

Argentina WSBK: Razgatlioglu scores dominant win, Redding crashes

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Le Mans Virtual Series, Spa: Team Redline win both classes
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual Series, Spa: Team Redline win both classes

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Keithley and Rietveld take Sachsenring spoils in ADAC GT Masters Esports Championship

Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy
Esports Esports

Luca Kita wins spectacular eX Prix of Italy

Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series
Esports Esports

Mercedes-AMG triumph as Huis cleans house in Formula Pro Series

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.