Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research

Esports
Esports
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 3
21 Apr
-
22 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 4: Monza
23 Apr
-
23 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 1
25 Apr
-
25 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 5
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
SRO E-Sport GT Series
26 Apr
-
26 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 4
27 Apr
-
27 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 5: Barcelona
30 Apr
-
30 Apr
Event finished
R
Esports
Indycar iRacing Challenge Round 6
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 2
02 May
-
02 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 6
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational round 2: Montalegre
03 May
-
03 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 5
06 May
-
06 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 3
07 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 6: Phillip Island
07 May
-
07 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Pro Invitational: Round 7
09 May
-
09 May
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: New Hampshire
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 6
13 May
-
13 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 7: Oran Park
14 May
-
14 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 4
16 May
-
16 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Celebrity Supercars Erace
18 May
-
18 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 7
20 May
-
20 May
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 8: Silverstone
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship - Round 2
21 May
-
21 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 5
23 May
-
23 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 8
27 May
-
27 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 6
30 May
-
30 May
Event finished
R
Esports
World RX Invitational Series: Yas Marina
31 May
-
31 May
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 9
03 Jun
-
03 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
ARG eSport Cup Round 10: Bathurst
04 Jun
-
04 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 7
06 Jun
-
06 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Formula E: Race at Home Challenge - Round 8
07 Jun
-
07 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Supercars Eseries: Round 10
10 Jun
-
10 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
BRDC Esports Championship: Interlagos
11 Jun
-
11 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
Le Mans 24 Virtual
13 Jun
-
14 Jun
Event finished
R
Esports
eNASCAR Heat Pro League: Iowa
17 Jun
-
17 Jun
Event finished
Previous
Esports / Breaking news

Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research

shares
comments
Le Mans Virtual raised €21.5k for COVID-19 vaccine research
By:
Jun 20, 2020, 9:11 AM

The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual and the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation raised €21,500 towards COVID-19 vaccine research efforts.

The 24-hour appeal raised money that will be donated to GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, which is an international organisation that aims to give equal access to vaccines for all.

A total of €21,500 was donated during the virtual endurance race, which was run in partnership with the FIA World Endurance Championship, the ACO and Motorsport Games.

The rFactor 2 race took place on June 13-14, the original weekend of the real-life 24 Hours of Le Mans prior to its postponement to September as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACO President Pierre Fillon believed the ‘spirit’ of the real-world Le Mans was present within its sim racing counterpart. 

“The spirit of Le Mans is present in the attitude and behaviour of everyone involved in the race,” Fillon said.

“It is passed on from one generation to the next. It represents the past, present and future of the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Teamwork, pulling together, is part and parcel of this discipline.

“Le Mans and Monaco share a passion for motorsport and it was only natural for the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual to relay the appeal initiated by HSH Charlene, Princess of Monaco.

“I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who have pledged donations. It is essential to show our support for medical research and for frontline medical staff and carers at this challenging time.

“Thank you, all of you. Alone we sometimes go faster, together we definitely go further.”   

Read Also:

The event was won by professional racers Raffaele Marciello and Louis Deletraz as well as Polish sim racers Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski in the #1 Rebellion Williams Esports entry.

Princess of Monaco, HSH Charlene supported the #54 Strong Together Ferrari 488 GTE car, which finished eighth in its class with F1 race winners Felipe Massa and Giancarlo Fisichella partnering sim racers Tony Mella and Francesco Castellacci.

“The 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual has proved to be a successful combination of sport, passion and generosity,” HSH Charlene added.  

“My foundation and the StrongTogether entry is committed to supporting medical research, in particular concerning Covid-19.

“Thanks to a great race, the first 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual, we were able to rally the world of endurance to this cause too.

“Thank you all with a special mention of course for the crew of the StrongTogether car, which finished eighth.”

Gerard Neveu on Le Mans Virtual’s huge audience success

Gerard Neveu on Le Mans Virtual’s huge audience success
