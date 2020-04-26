Top events
Esports / Breaking news

Landon Huffman earns first eNASCAR win at virtual Talladega

shares
comments
Landon Huffman earns first eNASCAR win at virtual Talladega
By:
Apr 26, 2020, 2:41 AM

Late Model driver Lance Huffman emerged from a last-lap melee as the winner of Saturday Night Thunder at virtual Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

Huffman, who started 29th in the 40-car eNASCAR field, emerged as the race leader on the final lap in overtime after Josh Berry had spun previous leader Anthony Alfredo.

Huffman got a shove into the lead from Justin Haley and then another wreck erupted right behind him, clearing the way for Huffman’s first win in the Saturday Night Thunder series which began two weeks ago as a preliminary event to Sunday’s eNASCAR Pro Invitational Series.

 

“To be honest, I probably shouldn’t have won that one. We were just in the right place at the right time and avoided a bunch of wrecks,” Huffman said.

“It feels like this race win almost feels more than some of my real-life wins because opportunities in the real-world (in NASCAR) are tough to come by, so to be able to race against these guys in an event that iRacing puts on is pretty special.

“To be there at the end and have a shot at it, was pretty bad-ass. It was pretty cool.”

Berry, who won last week’s edition of Saturday Night Thunder, ended up second, Joe Graf Jr. was third, Tommy Joe Martins was fourth and Spencer Boyd rounded out the top-five.

Tyler Ankrum appeared in good position to win the race prior to overtime but got turned while leading with three laps remaining by Logan Seavey.

 

Seavey led the way into the 2-lap overtime, but Alfredo quickly grabbed the lead. Before he could get away, Berry hit him from behind sent him spinning, setting up Huffman’s move to the front.

Huffman, 24, competes in Late Models regularly in Hickory, N.C. He’s made five career starts in the NASCAR Truck Series, with his most recent start coming at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway last August.

Top 10 finishers

1. Landon Huffman

2. Josh Berry

3. Joe Graf Jr.

4. Tommy Joe Martins

5. Spencer Boyd

6. Brett Moffitt

7. Austin Cindric

8. Scott Stenzel

9. C.J. McLaughlin

10. Tyler Ankrum

Series NASCAR Truck , Esports
Drivers Landon Huffman
Author Jim Utter

