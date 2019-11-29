Ford to make Esports debut in LMES, alongside Red Bull, Alesi teams

Fordzilla launched in August and will now take its first competitive step into virtual motorsport when it competes for the LMES crown, which boasts a $200,000 prize fund. This year the series will be split into two separate categories - the Pro team series and the Pro-Am series.

16 Pro teams will battle it out on Forza Motorsport 7 over five rounds of qualification for a place in the 2020 Super Final at next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Newly-crowned ForzaRC champions Red Bull will make its LMES debut as will Lazarus, the team it defeated to the ForzaRC title earlier this month. JOTA Esports is another experienced-Forza team entering the series.

Its lead driver Shaun Arnold topped the first season’s qualification series before having to pull out before the Super Final due to personal reasons.

There’s also plenty of new names such as the Jean Alesi Esports Academy, which has already produced current F1 Esports series leader David Tonizza. Reigning series champion Veloce Esports won’t be entering immediately but is rumoured to be targeting an entry later in the year.

Teams can also qualify via the onsite events at the 2020 Autosport International Show or selected World Endurance Championship rounds.

The first event of the Pro team series will begin on November 30th at 7pm UK time and will be broadcast across a variety of platforms - YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, Autosport.com, Motorsport.com and Motorsport.tv.

Complete entry list

JOTA Esport

Red Bull Racing Esports

Lazarus

Light Speed Esports

Team Highlands Racing

Fordzilla

Raging Dragon E-sports

Fast Racing Forza

VP-Gaming.de

Virtual Drivers by TX3

Pachura Moto Center Esports

Ryze Motorsport

Alien Motorsport

Solar Vision Racing

Legion of Racers

Jean Alesi Esports Academy