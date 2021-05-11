Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Esports News

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

By:
, Junior Games and Esports Editor, Traxion.GG

The new Fanatec CSL Pedals look set to provided sub-$200/€200 load cell sim racing pedals for the very first time.

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

Hot on the heels of the new CSL DD wheel base, which will offer a new entry point to direct drive technology, Fanatec has announced the new CSL Pedals.

The aim is to deliver a lower barrier to entry into the Fanatec sim racing ecosystem than previous models. Priced at a low $79.95/€79.95, you get an accelerator and a brake pedal made from metal, 12-bit high-resolution contactless Hall Sensors and the ability to adjust the pedal placement vertically and sideways for the optimum driving position.

As with many Fanatec products, there are upgradable options. Chief of which is the optional Load Cell Kit. For those new to load cell pedals, it delivers the real feeling of pressing down on a brake pedal with different amounts of pressure and tension.

You can also add an optional clutch pedal and purchase an additional Tuning Kit that includes aluminium pedal plates.

Fanatec CSL Pedals with optional load cell and tuning kit

Fanatec CSL Pedals with optional load cell and tuning kit

It looks set to be the cheapest set of load cell pedals on the market, as Fanatec says, “the mission was to create the ultimate sub-$200/€200 load cell pedals.” We’ll have to see how the options stack up price-wise closer to release.

At present, Fanatec has four pedal sets on the market ranging from $99.95/€99.95 all the way up to $599.95/€599.95. The Clubsport V3 pedals, whether they’re inverted or not, will give that load cell braking for a more nominal price point, while the CSL elites can still provide an accurate sensation if you opt to get the LC model with load cell included for $229.96.

In terms of a release date, we aren’t clear on that yet, but the CSL Pedals will ship at the same time as the upcoming CSL DD wheel base. Fanatec has also hinted at more announcements coming soon.

shares
comments
Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

Previous article

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Esports
Author Justin Melillo

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

7h
2
Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

5h
3
Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

3h
4
Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

1h
5
Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

18min
Latest news
Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

1h
Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Video Inside
Esports

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

Apr 29, 2021
How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Apr 29, 2021
Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Apr 28, 2021
MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?
Esports

MotoGP 21 game review: Are its new features enough?

Apr 22, 2021
Latest videos
Esports: Motorsport Games win the Esports in Sports category 06:33
Esports
May 7, 2021

Esports: Motorsport Games win the Esports in Sports category

Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia 01:30:00
Esports
Apr 29, 2021

Live: World eX Prix of Malaysia

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch 01:44
Esports
Apr 26, 2021

Exclusive: Ferrari Esports star Brendon Leigh shows us a lap of Brands Hatch

Sim racing to feature in Olympics virtual games 00:27
Esports
Apr 22, 2021

Sim racing to feature in Olympics virtual games

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen 01:51
Esports
Apr 1, 2021

World eX Prix of the United States - Alen Terzic vs Lasse Sorensen

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes pinpoints Red Bull's main weakness in F1 2021 battle

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: My 100% now still not enough to match "impressive" Ocon

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton "learned more" about Verstappen than all other F1 races

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari: Spain proved race-day weakness now banished

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres
Formula 1 Formula 1

Pirelli “80-90%” towards finalising 2022 F1 tyres

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

MotoGP legend Schwantz: Rossi "still has some fight left in him"
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP legend Schwantz: Rossi "still has some fight left in him"

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season
DTM DTM

DTM set to use single Michelin tyre in first GT3 season

Latest news

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals
Esports Esports

Fanatec announces new entry-level CSL Pedals

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Phillippe Denes victorious on World eX’s Asian debut

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E
Esports Esports

How sim champion Frede Rasmussen adapted to real-life Formula E

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.