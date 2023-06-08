F1 Manager 2023 set for July launch
Following an initial reveal, a new camera angle has been showcased alongside a release date and further details of the Race Replay game mode.
Alongside what’s said to be smoother driver behaviours, less repetitive crashes, differing racing lines, greater tyre temperature simulation and pitcrew training, F1 Manager 2023 will also include a visor-fitted camera angle and a real-world race replication Race Replay mode.
Race Replay mode detailed
Debuting this season is the first gameplay mode for the series outside of the main managerial career – Race Replay.
After every remaining Formula 1 race this season, there will be in-game scenarios replicating real-world events, with the option of recreating these events from a set point (Race Moments) or when the lights go out (Starting Grid).
We were recently shown an example scenario, taken from April’s Australian Grand Prix. It places us at the helm of the McLaren team, 29 laps into the race, with the aim of trying to elevate Oscar Piastri from 13th and into the points. There’s been an early red flag, and the team has already completed one pitstop.
It’s then over to you to make use of the tools at your disposal to complete the objective. How long after each race a new challenge will appear in-game is not yet clear at this point, but from launch, there will be scenarios from each of the previously completed grand prix.
It will also include Las Vegas and Qatar tracks from launch, and alongside the release date announcement is a very fleeting look of the latter in the evening sun.
Visor Cam
A new camera angle has been added this year too, in creator Frontier Development’s quest for a television broadcast-style production quality. The visor angle aims to replicate such camera placement seen in actual broadcasts.
One often overlooked feature of F1 Manager 2022 was the ability to switch between any angle and any car at any point of the race, and now there’s an additional viewpoint to enjoy. Thanks to motion blur and head movements, in action, it's uncanny.
Release date and pre-order bonuses
A release date of 31 July 2023 digitally for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S has been announced at the same time as these new gameplay features. A physical console release will follow at a later, to-be-confirmed, date.
Those who pre-order ahead of launch will receive access to three additional Race Replay scenarios to play through.
Alongside the standard versions, a Deluxe Edition will offer four days of early access from the 27 July 2023. 12 additional Race Replay scenarios will be included.
