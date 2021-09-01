Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports / RCCO World eX Championship Round 7 News

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Williams Esports takes its second consecutive World eX victory with Bruno Senna and Martin Štefanko finishing first and second at Spa-Francorchamps.

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Bruno Senna becomes the fifth different winner in the RCCO World eX Championship and Williams Esports only the second team to score a 1-2 victory after the latest round of #RacingForTheClimate at Spa-Francorchamps. Senna won ahead of teammate Martin Štefanko, while Romain Grosjean put on a strong showing on his return, but was unlucky in the Final.

Despite getting off to a rocky start by losing out to Romain Grosjean in Level 1 in what was a tremendous former-F1-driver battle, Bruno Senna from Williams Esports bounced back to win Level 2 and, together with Grosjean, progressed all the way to the Final. Senna’s teammate and the winner of the previous World eX round at Estoril in Portugal, Martin Štefanko, held his own during the levels against the Esports drivers and raced against his teammate in Level 5, the Final, taking the win in front of Senna and ensuring an all Willliams-Esports final.

Alen Terzic, BS+COMPETITION (esports) leads

Alen Terzic, BS+COMPETITION (esports) leads

Photo by: VCO

For Grosjean, a day of very strong pace came to an end with a failed passing attempt on the two Williams drivers on lap one of the Final. The Indycar rookie sensation went wide at Eau Rouge and was collected by Michi Hoyer when he rejoined the racing line at the exit of Raidillon. In the Super Final, Štefanko led the way initially in front of his Williams Esports teammate until Senna passed him for the lead on the outside of the Les Combes corner, which he held to the finish line. The result ensures that both of the Williams Esports drivers have secured their spots in the finale on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife that will be held on November 16.

“It is great to take my first World eX win and congratulations to the team for its second victory in a row. Thank you also to my teammate, Martin, and I will see him in the finale in November,” said a very happy Senna after the Super Final in Belgium. The championship leader with three victories so far this season, Lasse Sørensen from TK9 ESPEED, left Spa empty-handed. The young Dane made it through to Level 3 and crossed the line in second place.

However, Sørensen was given his third yellow card for making contact and spinning Henry Drury around and was thus disqualified from the race, which ended his chances of progressing further in Belgium. The overall podium was rounded out by Phillippe Denes from BS+COMPETITION, the winner of the Malaysian eX Prix earlier this year. Wild card Esteban Muth was the best-placed Belgian driver in the field at Spa.

World eX now prepares for the next round of the inaugural season with Monza in Italy as the next host of #RacingForTheClimate on Tuesday, September 28.

Esteban Muth, Wild Card (pro)

Esteban Muth, Wild Card (pro)

Photo by: VCO

2021 RCCO World eX Championship – #BelgianeXPrix Results

1st #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

2nd #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports)

3rd #89 Philippe Denes (NL) BS+COMPETITION (pro)

4th #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports)

5th #99 Michi Hoyer (D) Absolute Racing (esports)

6th #8 Romain Grosjean (F) R8G Esports (pro)

7th #61 Jernej Simoncic (SLO) Wild Card (esports)

8th #33 Henry Drury (GB) Patrick Long Esports (pro)

9th #27 Alen Terzic (SLO) BS+COMPETITION (esports)

10th #9 Andreas Jochimsen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (esports)

11th #45 Frank Biela (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (pro)

12th #15 Patric Niederhauser (CH) NIANCO esports (pro)

13th #28 Thomas Schmid (CH) NIANCO esports (esports)

14th #62 Esteban Muth (B) Wild Card (pro)

15th #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro)

16th #31 Fabrice Cornelis (B) Esports Team WRT (esports)

17th #29 Liam de Waal (NL) Patrick Long Esports (esports)

18th #22 Alister Yoong (MAL) Axle Sports (pro)

19th #11 Luca Kita (D) Biela Racing Team EURONICS (esports)

20th #21 Josh Purwien (AUS) Axle Sports (esports)

21st #16 Bruno Carneiro (BR) Williams Esports (pro)

22nd #32 Dries Vanthoor (B) Esports Team WRT (pro)

World eX drivers’ championship after 7 of 10 rounds:

1st #7 Lasse Sørensen (DK) TK9 E-SPEED (pro) 3 wins

2nd #98 Martin Štefanko (CZ) Williams Esports (esports) 1 win

3rd #10 Risto Kappet (EST) R8G Esports (esports) 1 win

4th #89 Philippe Denes (USA) BS+COMPETITION (pro) 1 win

5th #16 Bruno Senna (BR) Williams Esports (pro) 1 win

6th #8 Gordon Mutch (GB) R8G Esports (pro)

World eX teams’ championship after 7 of 10 rounds:

1st TK9 E-SPEED 3 wins

2nd Williams Esports 2 wins

3rd R8G Esports 1 win

4th BS+COMPETITION 1 win

5th Esports Team WRT

6th Absolute Racing

Next Race: eX Prix of Italy, Monza (September 28, 21:00 CEST)

shares
comments
Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

Previous article

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

58 min
2
Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

6 h
3
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

3 h
4
Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

4 h
5
Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

4 h
Latest news
Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Esports

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

20m
Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

1 h
Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

3 h
Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Aug 31, 2021
Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022
Esports

Assetto Corsa Competizione arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S February 2022

Aug 28, 2021
Latest videos
eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights 05:01
Esports
Aug 9, 2021

eX Prix of Portugal (Nightrace) – Highlights

World eX Prix of Portugal 00:00
Esports
Jul 28, 2021

World eX Prix of Portugal

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game 00:34
Esports
Jul 15, 2021

Esports: First teaser images unveiled for new nascar game

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review 06:38
Esports
Jul 13, 2021

Why F1 2021 Is The Best Formula 1 Game So Far | F1 2021 Review

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint 01:00:00
Esports
Jul 9, 2021

Live - GTWC Euro Esports - Round 4: Brands Hatch Sprint

Trending Today

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season
Formula 1 Formula 1

Raikkonen to retire from Formula 1 at end of 2021 season

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 opts against DRS use on Zandvoort banking

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton would like to see F1 hold ‘free’ Belgian GP for fans

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

How a 40-year-old rule turned F1 on its head at Spa

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance
Formula 1 Formula 1

George Russell: "Fantastic" Nyck de Vries deserves F1 chance

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland
IndyCar IndyCar

Ilott to make IndyCar debut with Juncos-Hollinger at Portland

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut
MotoGP MotoGP

Vinales felt “giant pressure” ahead of Aprilia MotoGP test debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize Prime

How an unlikely tie-up won sim racing's biggest prize

An unlikely partnership between World Endurance Championship LMP1 privateers Rebellion Racing and Williams Formula 1's highly-successful sim racing team yielded victory in the inaugural 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual. Here's how it triumphed in the biggest sim race ever staged

Esports
Jun 15, 2020
How seriously should Esports be taken? Prime

How seriously should Esports be taken?

As interest in Esports has increased during the coronavirus lockdown, the lines have become blurred between what's real and what's virtual - especially when some high-profile participants seem to be playing for laughs, says Luke Smith

Esports
Jun 10, 2020
Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice Prime

Why Abt's deception left Audi with no choice

Daniel Abt's suspension by the Audi Formula E team - and possible loss of his drive - for fielding a ringer in an Esports event could be considered an overreaction. But in a wider context, his employers had little other alternative

Esports
May 26, 2020
How Leclerc is embracing his new mission Prime

How Leclerc is embracing his new mission

The emergence of Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc as a Twitch streaming star has been one of the pleasant surprises of lockdown so far. He says it is giving fans a greater insight into his nature, but that's not his primary purpose

Formula 1
Apr 23, 2020
Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit Prime

Leclerc's Virtual GP annihilation deserves great credit

The introduction of Charles Leclerc, Alex Albon, George Russell and Antonio Giovinazzi to Formula 1's Virtual GP last weekend meant it was a step above the franchise's debut two weeks ago. But a dominant performance from Esports newcomer Leclerc stole the show

Esports
Apr 6, 2020
How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed Prime

How the hidden side of being fast has been exposed

The lack of real track action so far this year hasn't stop drivers from keeping their racing brains 'fresh', as former F1 star Stoffel Vandoorne suggested last weekend.

Esports
Apr 2, 2020
Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now Prime

Why entertainment isn't Esports greatest virtue right now

MotoGP's virtual #StayAtHomeGP was a sad reminder of some of the storylines that could be unfolding had the real-life season not been delayed indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. While we can bemoan Esports as being a poor relation of the real thing, it has an even more important function to perform

MotoGP
Mar 30, 2020
F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable Prime

F1’s pantomime Virtual GP is fun but unsustainable

F1 Esports' inaugural Virtual Grand Prix last weekend provided brilliant entertainment to those tuning in to watch a mix of F1 drivers and celebrities battle on track, but was a missed opportunity for marketing its own Esports stars. A change of approach is needed if it is to successfully fill the void until the resumption of proper racing

Esports
Mar 24, 2020

Latest news

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium
Esports Esports

Bruno Senna leads 1-2 victory for Williams Esports in Belgium

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race
Esports Esports

Formula Pro Series: Huis secures dramatic fourth win in wet race

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale
Esports Esports

Le Mans Virtual esports event will return as series, includes 24-hour race finale

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review
Esports Esports

Thrustmaster T248 steering wheel review

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.