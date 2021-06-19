Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions
Formula E / Puebla E-Prix I Qualifying report

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

By:

Pascal Wehrlein bagged his and Porsche’s second Formula E pole for the maiden Puebla E-Prix as the top six in the points dashed their chances in Mexico by tripping over another.

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

The ex-Sauber Formula 1 driver led the way through the group stages and then delivered a last-ditch flier in a close superpole contest to net himself and the team a second career pole position, both of which have been scored in Mexico at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Wehrlein used his group two running order and the windfall of track evolution to top the early pace with his stellar 1m23.505s effort that moved him 0.3s ahead of Jean-Eric Vergne. Then the last to run in the top-six dogfight, Wehrlein dropped only 0.005s off the pace through the opening sector before posting the best second sector of the day to recover.

A slightly messy run through the high-speed Turn 15 banked corner meant he lost the fastest overall final sector but an eventual 1m23.78s put him on pole by 0.058s.

Read Also:

Oliver Rowland, the practice pacesetter, missed out on top spot courtesy of a douse of oversteer through Turn 12, having briefly held provisional pole ahead of Jake Dennis.

Dennis, leading a revived BMW Andretti team, again found an affinity with a permanent track after his Valencia E-Prix victory, storming to the second row of the grid with third.

Vergne, meanwhile, battled to fourth ahead of a controlled but unremarkable lap from Maximilian Gunther as a major sector two mistake dashed Edoardo Mortara’s hopes when the Venturi Racing driver ran comfortably slowest by 2.1s in the superpole bout.

Alexander Sims was the first driver to miss out on a shot at pole with a seventh-place effort, but he still bucked the general trend of the group three runners who struggled for pace. After a massive 0.5s gain in the first sector alone between the opening group and those in group two, it looked like track evolution would hugely benefit those last on to the track.

But that theory fell apart in group three, with Lucas di Grassi the only other driver to join Sims inside the top 10 as rival Porsche racer Andre Lotterer landed a subdued 11th place. The sportscar veteran was pipped by a final group run from Sergio Sette Camara for Dragon Penske Autosport, despite the Brazilian nearly spinning with a mistake at Turn 12.

But he and debutant team-mate Joel Eriksson will drop to the back of the grid courtesy of their 20-place grid drops following an inspection of their invertors and a seal break.

Rene Rast had completed the top 10 for Audi courtesy of his group two effort.

A shambolic group one entry from the top six in the points put reigning champion Antonio Felix da Costa down to a lowly 12th and a full 1.376s off the best group time of Wehrlein. DS Techeetah driver da Costa had been joined in the session by Robin Frijns, de Vries, Evans and Vandoorne but the big hitters will line up down the order after tripping over each other.

In view of the anticipated track evolution, all six cars toured together on their out-lap and squabbled three-wide in places and side-by-side through the final Turn 15 banked corner. Across the line, Frijns suffered a massive locked up on the approach to Turn 1 as Sam Bird tried to throw his Jaguar Racing car up the inside of Stoffel Vandoorne, who also locked up.

That massively delayed the trio and also eliminated the clean air Nyck de Vries had created for himself by dropping back on the preparation lap. This paved the way for da Costa and Evans to break away, with da Costa beating 13th-quickest Evans by 0.053s before the whole cohort slipped down the order.

Eriksson’s first attempt at Formula E qualifying netted him 14th ahead of Nick Cassidy and Mercedes racer de Vries. Behind Sam Bird in 20th, a group four start for Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi looked like the platform on which to rebuild his disappointing season. But he only clocked 21st.

The 2015-16 champion only eclipsed points leader Frijns, Vandoorne and spinner Tom Blomqvist.

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'23.780  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'23.838 0.058
3 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'23.879 0.099
4 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'24.282 0.502
5 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'25.095 1.315
6 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'27.217 3.437
7 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'24.425 0.645
8 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'24.489 0.709
9 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'24.706 0.926
10 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'24.818 1.038
11 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'24.832 1.052
12 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'24.881 1.101
13 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'24.934 1.154
14 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'24.992 1.212
15 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'25.352 1.572
16 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'25.387 1.607
17 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'25.404 1.624
18 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'25.593 1.813
19 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'25.730 1.950
20 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'25.788 2.008
21 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'25.809 2.029
22 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'26.146 2.366
23 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'26.413 2.633
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'30.568 6.788
View full results
shares
comments
Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions

Previous article

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

3h
2
Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

3h
3
Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"

53min
4
MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

5h
5
Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

1d
Latest news
Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

20m
Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions

2h
Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar
Formula E

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar

6h
Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race
Video Inside
Formula E

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race

10h
Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty
Formula E

Formula E debutant Eriksson hit with 20-place grid penalty

10h
Latest videos
Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race 00:28
Formula E
7h

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is 00:40
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Formula E: Sims says the Puebla track is "extreme by Formula E standards"

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling 02:07
Formula E
Jun 18, 2021

Mid-season review: Keeping it rolling

One season, your career in pole position with Modis 01:26
Formula E
Jun 15, 2021

One season, your career in pole position with Modis

Jaguar Racing: Puebla E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:24
Formula E
Jun 15, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Puebla E-Prix Teaser Trailer

More from
Matt Kew
Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions Puebla E-Prix I
Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar Berlin E-Prix
Formula E

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved Prime
Extreme E

Why McLaren’s surprise electric path can benefit everyone involved

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche
Formula E

Wehrlein keen to avenge Mahindra near-misses with Porsche

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Wehrlein completes first Porsche Formula E test
Formula E

Wehrlein completes first Porsche Formula E test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021
How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover Prime

How Monaco dealt Formula E a winning hand to cure its hangover

Formula E faced much criticism in the wake of its maligned Valencia event. In need of a turnaround, the series' first use of Monaco's iconic Formula 1 layout provided it with the injection of thrills required to clear the fog that had enveloped the paddock.

Formula E
May 11, 2021
Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent Prime

Why Formula E's Valencia fiasco undermines engineering talent

FIA president Jean Todt wanted more Formula E coverage in the media, and got his wish when the opening Valencia E-Prix proved farcical. Despite attempts to spin the race as teams failing to get their sums right, Formula E and its governing body cannot escape blame - especially when trying to get teams to commit long-term.

Formula E
Apr 27, 2021
How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem Prime

How Valencia E-Prix farce gave Formula E an image problem

Formula E was under the microscope at Valencia, on its first visit to a permanent circuit. But after a mere nine drivers were left classified following Saturday's Valencia E-Prix, the electric championship once more faced criticism after rising energy deductions and miscalculations produced a farcical affair.

Formula E
Apr 25, 2021
How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome Prime

How Vergne and Vandoorne found redemption in Rome

Another Formula E double-header, another double dose of frantic action. While the form guide remains unpredictable following fightback wins for Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne in Rome, the speed and consistency of Mercedes – both on and off the track – could have its rivals worried for what is to follow

Formula E
Apr 12, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton happy to prove ‘myth’ about Mercedes chassis swap wrong

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen on pole for French GP

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Delaying 2022 driver choice until winter was a "wind-up"

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

German MotoGP: Zarco takes pole from Quartararo, Marquez fifth

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari removes Mission Winnow logos for EU F1 races

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

French GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton, Bottas to pole

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc explains front-end struggles behind qualifying "disaster"

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez “cannot imagine” being in Rossi’s current position

Latest news

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Wehrlein grabs pole in dramatic qualifying

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions
Formula E Formula E

Puebla E-Prix: Rowland leads incident-filled practice sessions

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar
Formula E Formula E

Formula E was "adamant" Mexico would still be on 2021 calendar

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Formula E agrees August 2022 date for first South Korea race

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.