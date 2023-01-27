Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory Next / Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut
Formula E / Diriyah ePrix I News

Wehrlein hails "perfect" Porsche strategy, efficiency for Diriyah FE win

Pascal Wehrlein reckoned that Porsche's Diriyah E-Prix strategy and efficiency worked "perfectly" en route to claiming his second career victory in Formula E.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Wehrlein hails "perfect" Porsche strategy, efficiency for Diriyah FE win
Listen to this article

The German carved through the pack after qualifying ninth, eventually working his way up to leader Sam Bird by the 24th lap of the opener in the Saudi Arabian double-header.

Although his initial attempt at claiming the lead on the following lap was unsuccessful, Wehrlein continued to track Bird throughout the following laps and, after the Briton's defence ran out of steam, the Porsche driver got through on lap 30.

He was able to sail away into the lead and withstood a late challenge from championship leader Jake Dennis to secure a win in a thrilling race.

Wehrlein explained that his ability to make up ground while saving energy was crucial to his chances, paying tribute to Porsche's attack mode plan, although admitted that he did not expect to win.

"The race was just amazing. I knew we had the pace even though qualifying didn't quite go as planned, although P9 was not so bad," Wehrlein said.

"I knew that we could make up some positions but I never imagined that we would win the race.

"The strategy was perfect, the car felt amazing and I was able to save quite a lot of energy and use it for the overtakes. Strategy-wise, the times we took attack mode worked perfectly.

"I'm just very happy and grateful for the race car that I had today. I know that everyone in the team is working so hard and especially in the last couple of months; our mission is to win, we want to win the championship.

"And with Jake again for a 1-2, it just shows how much we've grown as a team - I'm lost for words!

"We were using the energy at the right time, I stayed for quite a long time in the slipstream and I was trying to be quite close there and invest [in energy] when I needed to invest."

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates at the podium

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, 1st position, celebrates at the podium

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein said that Bird posed a tough challenge in his overtures for the lead and added that this was magnified by having to take the remaining minute of attack mode still left in his allowance.

He explained that Porsche had demonstrated the efficiency of its Gen3 powertrain in the opening two races, which had lifted his confidence considerably after a tough Valencia pre-season test.

"When I got into second it was quite a bit harder, and I think Sam did a good job to defend his position. When I duelled him I still had one attack mode left so even if I passed him I still needed to take that final attack mode.

"And with Jake catching up, I had to manage energy, maximise efficiency and cornering speeds, and we just made it. A couple more laps and it would have been very interesting, I have to say.

"Being efficient, it's not only energy, it's about maximising cornering speeds so you're not losing energy on the straights. It's a combination of having a very efficient powertrain and getting those cornering speeds. The great thing is we've shown that performance here."

Read Also:
shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory
Previous article

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory
Next article

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut

Van der Linde pleased by Diriyah FE despite "uphill battle" debut
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

How 1.30am burgers fuelled Maserati MSG's overnight rebuild Diriyah ePrix II
Formula E

How 1.30am burgers fuelled Maserati MSG's overnight rebuild

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Mexico City ePrix Prime
Formula E

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory Diriyah ePrix I
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein holds off Dennis to charge to victory

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein heads FP2 after Dennis lap deleted Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein heads FP2 after Dennis lap deleted

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Latest news

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 3: Ganassi Cadillac leads Acura, Porsche at Daytona

The #01 Chip Ganassi Racing Cadillac V-LMDh leads the Acuras of Meyer Shank Racing and Wayne Taylor Racing after three hours of action in the 61st running of the Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona.

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early
IMSA IMSA

Rolex 24, Hour 1: MSR Acura leads, BMW in trouble early

Tom Blomqvist led the opening hour of the Rolex 24 at Daytona aboard the Meyer Shank Racing Acura, as BMW became the first of the GTP manufacturers to hit trouble.

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win
Formula E Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Wehrlein defeats Dennis to complete double win

Pascal Wehrlein completed a Diriyah E-Prix clean sweep, sharing a 1-2 with Jake Dennis once again to take the Formula E championship lead.

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Johnson on Button running NASCAR Cup races: "I think I can talk him into it"

2009 Formula 1 World Champion Jenson Button will get his first taste of NASCAR with the Garage 56 entry at Le Mans, but it may not be his last.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era Prime

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

OPINION: Formula E kicked off its Gen3 era at Mexico City with keen anticipation - and anxiety - surrounding its new, more powerful cars. Here's how the new machinery got on in its first race, and what could be open to improvement later down the line

Formula E
Jan 17, 2023
How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener Prime

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Formula E’s Gen3 era kicked off with more unpredictability as Andretti’s Jake Dennis recovered from poor pre-season testing to dominate in Mexico. Here's how it played out and what the opener hints at what is to come in the new generation of the electric series

Formula E
Jan 16, 2023
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.