Wehrlein handed Jakarta FE grid drop after DCDC unit repair

Following Wehrlein's retirement from the lead in Monaco, Porsche made a request to the FIA following the Berlin double-header to inspect that DCDC unit - having isolated it as the cause of his failure to finish.

Under the supervision of the FIA technical delegate, the DCDC unit was opened and the official seal hence broken - with adhesive applied having been missing in certain areas of the internals.

With the repairs required, this was considered a breach of Article 28.9 and 28.11 in the sporting regulations which permits the use of two DCDC units per season - and opening the seal constitutes as a further change. No changes to the internal parts used were required.

In a statement given by Porsche, the team explained that "this action became necessary after the Monaco E-Prix where car no. 94 had to retire from the leading position."

The FIA official document explained that the five-place grid penalty for a "less severe case" was appropriate.

"DCDC was opened after a request from the competitor under the supervision of the FIA Technical Delegate for inspection. No inside parts replacement or change occurred," read the statement.

"Glue was applied in a location inside the DCDC where it was missing.

"After the Berlin E-Prix an inspection of the DCDC was requested by the team. Therefore the seal has been removed and a need of repair was noticed, which is a breach of Article 28.9.

"Due to the less severe case the Stewards concluded that the given penalty is appropriate."

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein has made it into the new qualifying duels phase five times this season, missing out in Berlin's second race and in both Diriyah races.

He scored pole position in the Mexico E-Prix, beating Edoardo Mortara who lost a hatful of time at the end of his final lap after sliding spectacularly at the final corner.

Wehrlein had qualified on the front row in Monaco before taking the lead, looking a very real contender for victory until his car ground to a halt.

He is currently eighth in the championship, eight points behind Porsche teammate Andre Lotterer.