New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E / Special feature

Video: Exclusive first look at London's new FE track

Jul 25, 2019, 9:08 AM

In exactly one year, ABB FIA Formula E will return to race in London with a new event at ExCeL London in the city's Docklands area.

In this exclusive video, Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird to discuss the 23-turn, 1.5-mile track in detail.

The event is set to be fully contained within the ExCeL grounds – with the pits, start/finish straight, and first and final corners being built indoors for a unique inside/outside arrangement.

The event will be a double header on July 25-26 2020, with the rest of the track taking in the site's steep access ramps and tight perimeter roads.

WEC set to move Spa race to avoid Formula E clash

WEC set to move Spa race to avoid Formula E clash

Gunther handed BMW Formula E test outing

Gunther handed BMW Formula E test outing
About this article

Series Formula E

