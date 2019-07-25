Video: Exclusive first look at London's new FE track

In this exclusive video, Alex Kalinauckas is joined by Envision Virgin Racing driver Sam Bird to discuss the 23-turn, 1.5-mile track in detail.

The event is set to be fully contained within the ExCeL grounds – with the pits, start/finish straight, and first and final corners being built indoors for a unique inside/outside arrangement.

The event will be a double header on July 25-26 2020, with the rest of the track taking in the site's steep access ramps and tight perimeter roads.