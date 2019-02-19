Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Breaking news

Vandoorne explains double Mexico Fanboost penalty

shares
comments
Vandoorne explains double Mexico Fanboost penalty
By:
Co-author: Alex Kalinauckas
1h ago

Former McLaren Formula 1 driver Stoffel Vandoorne has explained how he earned two penalties for incorrect use of Fanboost during ABB FIA Formula E's Mexico City E-Prix.

Vandoorne's HWA machine shut down twice on the opening lap, forcing him to do a full reset, and he ended up a lap down before the red flag on lap three. 

But following the red flag, Vandoorne used his Fanboost before the 22nd minute rule defined in the regulations, and used an extra 50kW than is allowed.

Vandoorne was then hit with a drive-through penalty for the early use of Fanboost, and was also given a five-second time penalty for the excessive power output.

"Quite a frustrating race – a lot of things happened," Vandoorne told Motorsport.com. "One, [on] the first lap, the car shut down twice – I still don’t really know what the problem was, but we actually had to stop on track and reboot the car completely. 

"So already [with] that we were kind of out of the race, there was no one to be seen around.

"[With] the Fanboost, I don’t know exactly how it is within the regulations but we used it too early first of all. Then I think we had a power overcut as well. A few things that aren’t really in my control. 

"Obviously we had a drive-through because of that and then the race was over again."

More from the Mexico City E-Prix:

HWA had its first double finish in its FE debut season at Mexico, with both Vandoorne and teammate Gary Paffett making it to the flag.

But Vandoorne's HWA team was compromised from the off in Mexico after developing a software glitch that proved troublesome over long runs and Vandoorne admitted Motorsport.com that his team went into the race "blind".

"The positive today is that we made it to the end and if you look at the pace it was back up there," the Belgian added.

"I think we had the second quickest laptime so it proves there is pace in the car when everything runs smooth. 

"But weekends like this, when you start on the back foot in practice one, it’s almost impossible to recover. It’s a steep learning curve we’re going through."

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab, VFE-05, I teh garage with his team

Stoffel Vandoorne, HWA Racelab, VFE-05, I teh garage with his team

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images

Next article
Wehrlein: Unfair penalty only disappointment of Mexico race

Previous article

Wehrlein: Unfair penalty only disappointment of Mexico race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Drivers Stoffel Vandoorne
Teams HWA AG
Author Tom Errington

Red zone: trending stories

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens Barcelona February testing
Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Barcelona F1 testing as it happens

9h ago
Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car Article
Formula 1

Hamilton: New Mercedes F1 car "feels different" to last year's

New Racing Point site expands current base tenfold Article
Formula 1

New Racing Point site expands current base tenfold

Latest videos
Formula E: Mexico City ePrix race highlights 01:00
Formula E

Formula E: Mexico City ePrix race highlights

Feb 17, 2019
Alejandro Agag invests in Motorsport Network's EV Venture 01:05
Formula E

Alejandro Agag invests in Motorsport Network's EV Venture

Feb 14, 2019

News in depth
Vandoorne explains double Mexico Fanboost penalty
Formula E

Vandoorne explains double Mexico Fanboost penalty

Wehrlein: Unfair penalty only disappointment of Mexico race
Formula E

Wehrlein: Unfair penalty only disappointment of Mexico race

Vergne leads Formula E test in Mexico
Formula E

Vergne leads Formula E test in Mexico

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.