Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
134 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
198 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
247 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
282 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Testing report

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes

shares
comments
Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes
By:
Oct 16, 2019, 10:39 AM

Robin Frijns topped Wednesday's morning running at the 2019 Formula E pre-season test at Valencia, while Mercedes' Nyck de Vries was one of several drivers to crash at the chicane.

Envision Virgin Racing driver racer Frijns took the top spot towards the end of the morning running on the second day of the test at the Ricardo Tormo track to head the timesheets with a 1m15.377s.

That is the fastest time of testing so far, 0.193s quicker than his Virgin teammate Sam Bird managed on his way to the fastest time of the opening day.

Read Also:

Frijns's effort deposed long-time Wednesday morning pacesetter Maximilian Gunther, who ended up second for BMW Andretti on a 1m15.434s.

Alexander Sims backed up his teammate in third for BMW, with Nissan e.dams driver Oliver Rowland taking fourth ahead of Dragon's Nico Muller and Antonio Felix da Costa (DS Techeetah).

Brendon Hartley was seventh in the second Dragon-run car, with Jaguar's Mitch Evans, Audi racer Lucas di Grassi and Bird rounding out the top 10 on the second morning.

The session featured five red flags, two of which were down to drivers crashing at the re-profiled chicane on the main straight.

The first driver to hit the wall was de Vries, who lost the majority of his running on Tuesday due to a technical issue – which Mercedes is still investigating – causing a blown fuse on his car's battery.

De Vries went into the barrier at the exit of the Turns 1-2-3 chicane just past the halfway mark in Wednesday's first hour of running, breaking the right-front wheel off his car.

He was able to rejoin for the final 15 minutes after repairs, but was limited to 18 laps for the morning and finished 22nd on the timesheets.

He was followed in the barriers a short while later by Porsche's Andre Lotterer – the second such incident for Porsche after Neel Jani crashed at the chicane late on the first morning, which caused enough damage to require the team to change Jani's tub and stop him running on Tuesday afternoon.

Jani was able to do 35 laps on Wednesday morning and ended up 20th in the standings, one place ahead of Lotterer, who did not return to the track after his crash as Porsche repaired his car.

The remaining red flags were all caused by cars coming to a stop on track.

Mahindra Racing's Jerome D'Ambrosio, who was 17th in the morning times, stopped at the pit exit at the start of the final hour, with Venturi's Felipe Massa also coming to a halt in the first sector a little while later.

Audi's Daniel Abt stopped at Turn 5 just before the start of the two-hour lunch break, which ended the morning running a few minutes early.

Abt ended the morning 12th in the times, with Massa 19th.

De Vries Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne finished the second morning in P15, one spot ahead of reigning FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne (DS Techeetah).

Wednesday afternoon's running will include a simulation 'race' to allow the teams to fully test the race format systems ahead of the new season.

Next article
Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test

Previous article

Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Supercars

McLaughlin's Bathurst engines to be stripped

2
Formula 1

F1 agrees Miami Hard Rock stadium plan for 2021

2h
3
Formula 1

The inside story of how F1 kept the Japanese GP on TV

2h
4
MotoGP

Zarco's three-race MotoGP return announced by LCR

3h
5
Supercars

Supercars releases unsuccessful Bathurst pitch video

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes
FE

Frijns quickest in Valencia test as de Vries crashes

Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test
FE

Bird leads Gunther on opening day of Formula E test

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE
FE

Calado: Single-seater absence makes “no difference” in FE

Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing
FE

Gunther tops first morning of Formula E testing

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role
FE

Paffett joins Mercedes management, gets reserve role

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.