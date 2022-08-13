Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Seoul ePrix I Practice report

Seoul E-Prix: Vergne leads red-flagged second practice

Jean-Eric Vergne headlined a red-flagged Seoul E-Prix second free practice session, as both Alexander Sims and Nick Cassidy had separate stoppages in the closing stages.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Seoul E-Prix: Vergne leads red-flagged second practice
Listen to this article

Stoffel Vandoorne kicked off FP2 with a 1m23.076 marker, but that was quickly brushed aside by Envision's Nick Cassidy - who took the times into the 1m22s. The Kiwi's 1m22.860s was then shuffled out of top spot by Alexander Sims, but Cassidy hit back with a 1m22.529s.

Finding a sudden burst of pace, the DS Techeetahs swarmed the upper echelons of the timing board, with Jean-Eric Vergne going fastest with a 1m22.246s - with Antonio Felix da Costa two tenths back in second.

The Techeetah cars were then usurped by the Nissan e.dams pair, with Sebastien Buemi on the cusp of breaking into the 1m21s, and his team-mate Maximilian Gunther a scant 0.001s behind.

Pascal Wehrlein then got into the 1m21s bracket, doing a 1m21.723s sporting Porsche's one-off black-and-blue livery for the Seoul round.

He held the top of the timing boards for a good few minutes, before Lucas di Grassi bolted to the zenith of the timesheets with a 1m21.661s - but that was immediately beaten by team-mate Edoardo Mortara's lap which was about 0.4s faster.

Vergne then got back on top, posting a 1m21.233s, 0.036s in hand over Mortara as the Swiss driver had a near-miss with Jaguar stand-in Norman Nato - who was coasting slowly and forced Mortara into deft evasive action as he closed the Frenchman down.

Sims then hit the wall on the exit of Turn 21, damaging his rear-left wheel and stopping just ahead of the pitlane entry. This brought out a yellow flag as the session continued, as Sims remained sat in the car.

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Edoardo Mortara, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

But with around a minute left on the clock, the session was then officially stopped following Cassidy's grind to a halt after passing the finish line - though he was able to get going shortly after.

This meant that Vergne's time was untouched, with Mortara and Wehrlein second and third - the German just 0.002s behind Mortara. Di Grassi was fourth fastest ahead of Andretti's Oliver Askew, with Cassidy sixth ahead of NIO 333's Oliver Turvey.

Sergio Sette Camara held the eighth-best time of the session ahead of da Costa, with London winner Jake Dennis in 10th.

Points leader Vandoorne was only 16th, while nearest title rival Mitch Evans was 12th - and with rain expected to arrive in time for qualifying, there remains a non-zero chance that the results of FP2 could decide the grid.

Mercedes team principal Ian James stated after the session that the weather radar suggests that light rain will be present for the start of the session - but expected running to go ahead.

Vandoorne had led proceedings in the first practice session with a 1m22.000s, outpacing Edoardo Mortara by 0.013s in the first timed session around the Seoul circuit.

Nick Cassidy had placed third ahead of Lucas di Grassi, who was announced on Friday as Mahindra's new driver for 2022-23.

Formula E Seoul E-Prix FP2 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'21.233  
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'21.269 0.036
3 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'21.271 0.038
4 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'21.661 0.428
5 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 1'21.702 0.469
6 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'21.723 0.490
7 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'21.740 0.507
8 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'21.780 0.547
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 1'21.818 0.585
10 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'21.867 0.634
11 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 1'21.921 0.688
12 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'22.001 0.768
13 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'22.021 0.788
14 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'22.022 0.789
15 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'22.045 0.812
16 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'22.129 0.896
17 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'22.259 1.026
18 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'22.305 1.072
19 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'22.510 1.277
20 France Norman Nato United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'22.557 1.324
21 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'22.579 1.346
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'22.678 1.445
View full results

Formula E Seoul E-Prix FP1 results

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'22.000  
2 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'22.013 0.013
3 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'22.124 0.124
4 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 1'22.149 0.149
5 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 1'22.169 0.169
6 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'22.175 0.175
7 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'22.184 0.184
8 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'22.197 0.197
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 1'22.305 0.305
10 France Norman Nato United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'22.307 0.307
View full results
