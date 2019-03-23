Sign in
Formula E / Sanya E-prix / Breaking news

Buemi penalised for triggering Frijns, di Grassi crash

Buemi penalised for triggering Frijns, di Grassi crash
1h ago

Nissan's Sebastien Buemi has been hit with a 10-second penalty for causing a multi-car crash in the closing stages of ABB FIA Formula E's Sanya race.

Buemi crashed into the Envision Virgin car of Robin Frijns under braking for the hairpin, with Frijns pitched across into the path of an innocent Lucas di Grassi (Audi).

Di Grassi and Frijns retired on the spot, while Buemi was able to continue the race and crossed the line in sixth.

Following a stewards verdict, the Nissan driver has been handed a 10-second penalty, which drops him to eighth behind the Mahindra of Pascal Wehrlein.

Elsewhere, Oliver Rowland and Antonio Felix da Costa keep their podiums as the stewards decided that no further action was necessary after a brief investigation.

Jean-Eric Vergne’s reprimand was also confirmed for failing to keep within 10 lengths behind the safety car.

Di Grassi was fined €5,000 for leaving his car “without race director permission”, according to the stewards’ bulletin.

Buemi, Abt and Lotterer were fined for speeding under FCY conditions after the chequered flag. The restrictions remained in place due to di Grassi’s wreckage still being on the track.

Buemi and Lotterer were given €2,000 fines, with Abt getting €1,000.

Venturi's Edoardo Mortara was given a drivethrough that was converted into a time penalty of 16s, which drops him to P13 in the final results, for not using Attack Mode two times.

HWA driver Stoffel Vandoorne was investigated for his clash with Bird, but no further action was taken.

The changes mean Antonio Felix da Costa now leads Jerome d’Ambrosio by one point in the drivers’ championship - with Vergne up to third, seven points adrift - and Envision Virgin Racing and Mahindra Racing level on 97 points each in the teams’ standings.

Revised race results:

Pos. # Driver Team Time/Gap
1 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne  China Techeetah 1:02'50.185
2 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland  France DAMS 1.762
3 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa  United States Andretti Autosport 3.268
4 36 Germany Andre Lotterer  China Techeetah 4.631
5 66 Germany Daniel Abt  Germany Team Abt 5.972
6 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio  India Mahindra Racing 17.340
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein  India Mahindra Racing 18.367
8 23 Switzerland Sebastien Buemi France DAMS 19.405
9 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20.646
10 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara  Monaco Venturi 22.208
11 19 Brazil Felipe Massa  Monaco Venturi 27.739
12 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey  China NIO Formula E Team 31.453
13 8 France Tom Dillmann  China NIO Formula E Team 32.654
Ret 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1 Lap
Ret 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi  Germany Team Abt 2 Laps
Ret 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr.  United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 15 Laps
Ret 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims  United States Andretti Autosport 16 Laps
Ret 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett  Germany HWA AG 23 Laps
Ret 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez  United States Dragon Racing 26 Laps
Ret 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne  Germany HWA AG 35 Laps
Ret 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird  United Kingdom Virgin Racing 36 Laps
Ret 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr  United States Dragon Racing 36 Laps
