Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races

Formula E indefinitely postpones Mexico, Sanya races
By:

The Mexico City and Sanya E-Prix have been postponed indefinitely as part of a heavily revised 2020-21 Formula E calendar issued by the championship and the FIA.

Following approval from the FIA World Motor Sport Council in June, FE issued a provisional schedule for its seventh season in which all races are due to take place in 2021.

Ostensibly owing to the ongoing global health crisis, however, a new timetable has now been called into action, with both the Mexico and China events delayed until further notice.

Mexico was meant to form race two of the calendar, which has now led to the opening round of the campaign in the Chilean capital of Santiago being boosted to a double-header.

A statement from FE read: "Races in Mexico City and Sanya have been postponed until later in the year.

"We are focused on racing in as many of our international host cities as possible, sticking as closely to our planned and previously announced calendar as we can.

"In all decision-making we prioritise the health and safety of our staff and the entire Formula E community of teams, manufacturers, partners, drivers and fans, as well as the citizens and residents of the cities in which we race."

Read Also:

The 2020 Santiago E-Prix was thought to have been the last race in the city as local elections were scheduled to be held, and it was anticipated that should a new administration come to power, there would be insufficient time to agree an extended deal.

Instead, it will host a brace of FE races across 16-17 January that will be held behind closed doors.

A Saudi Arabian double-header in Diriyah will remain as the third and fourth races, with no immediate replacement for the subsequent Sanya E-Prix announced so far.

FE hopes to be able to run the Saudi Arabian event with fans in attendance. Further calendar announcements will come in 2021.

"Formula E will continue to work with local authorities to monitor the situation and is in constant communication with its community of teams, manufacturers, partners, broadcasters and drivers," a series statement read.

"The next set of races will be confirmed in early 2021.

"All calendar updates are subject to approval of the FIA World Motor Sport Council.

The 2020 running of the Chinese race became the first major motorsport event to be cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Subsequently, FE raced in seven fewer countries than originally planned last season - as, additionally, the Rome, Paris, inaugural Seoul and Jakarta, Berlin, New York and London double-header races were all cancelled.

This led to the creation of the six-race 2019-20 season finale held entirely at the Tempelhof Airport site in Berlin, which took place over nine days and with two of the three double-headers occupying midweek dates.

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun

FE "keen to explore" Portugal race after da Costa showrun
About this article

Series Formula E
Author Matt Kew

