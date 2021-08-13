Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Formula E / Berlin E-Prix I News

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi

By:

The FIA has moved to close the Formula E safety car rules loophole to prevent a repeat of Lucas di Grassi’s controversial move for the lead of the London E-Prix.

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi

During a safety car intervention, required after a Turn 1 collision at the ExCeL Centre between Andre Lotterer and Antonio Felix da Costa, di Grassi gained seven places by running through the pitlane.

He capitalised on the slow speed of the safety car down the main straight to emerge in the lead of the race and he stood to score victory before gaining a penalty for not coming to a complete stop outside the Audi garage.

This was because he briefly locked the brakes, so while his wheel speed was zero, his car was still in motion.

The move, which copped criticism on social media, was allowed under Article 38.11 of the sporting regulations, which reads: “the pit lane entry and exit remain open and cars are free to pit provided that they stop in front of their pit”.

Speaking to Motorsport.com in London, FIA director of Formula E Frederic Bertrand said the governing body would move to modify the rules.

This follows the safety car procedure not gaining a similar amendment to that made to a full-course yellow period.

Changes to Formula E’s virtual safety car equivalent were introduced following the Berlin races last season when Mahindra Racing pitted its drivers Alex Lynn and Jerome d’Ambrosio to similar strategic effect.

The FIA has now issued a bulletin to teams with an updated procedure to be used for the Berlin double-header season finale this weekend.

It will now temporarily close the pitlane while the safety car passes through the first safety car line.

It reads: “Due to safety reasons, [the sporting regulations article] will be modified as follows: the pitlane entry remains open and cars are free to pit provided that stop in front of the pit [garage].

“The exit light will be RED when the safety car reaches [the first safety car line] and turns GREEN again when the queue has passed the [second safety car line].”

Read Also:

There was added confusion over di Grassi’s run through the pits because over team radio the Brazilian reported that he had a “puncture”.

When asked by Motorsport.com to clarify the situation, di Grassi would only say this had been a “code”.

In a further change to the format for Berlin, each driver will gain two extra tyres in their allocation due to the exaggerated wear rates on the abrasive concrete at Tempelhof Airport.

However, the increase to four fronts and four rears, only applies to the opening race.

A further clarification for the last race, which will run on a reversed layout, is yet to be issued.

shares
comments
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Previous article

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

4 h
2
MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

17 h
3
Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

1 h
4
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

1 d
5
MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

1 d
Latest news
FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi
Formula E

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi

24m
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

6 h
Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Video Inside
Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

23 h
Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Aug 12, 2021
Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Video Inside
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

Aug 11, 2021
Latest videos
Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season 02:31
Formula E
23m

Formula E: Nato targets strong finish after toughrookie season

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit 00:34
Formula E
4 h

Formula E: Dennis to remain with Andretti after BMW's exit

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale 04:55
Formula E
5 h

Formula E: Sam Bird talks about the season finale

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars? 06:41
Formula E
Aug 12, 2021

What Formula E Technology Will Actually Make It To Road Cars?

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out? 06:57
Formula E
Aug 11, 2021

Why Don't Formula E Cars Drive Flat-Out?

More from
Matt Kew
Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit Berlin E-Prix I
Video Inside
Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

McLaren signs US rally champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault
Video Inside
Extreme E

McLaren signs US rally champion Foust for 2022 Extreme E assault

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row London E-Prix II Prime
Formula E

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

Trending Today

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again
MotoGP MotoGP

Why Vinales may never ride a Yamaha in MotoGP again

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Petronas to withdraw SRT MotoGP title sponsorship

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren will have ‘no excuses’ by 2024 with updated F1 infrastructure

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR stars say 'we lost a crown jewel' as IMS becomes RC race

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha suggests Vinales tried to blow up engine in Styria MotoGP

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"
Video Inside
World Superbike World Superbike

Redding's World Superbike future at Ducati "up in the air"

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin modified all visible car parts to recover 2021 F1 form

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ferrari happy with Schumacher's F1 progress despite rookie errors

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row Prime

Why Audi was right and wrong in Formula E's loophole row

OPINION: With Audi's Formula E exit imminent, it had nothing to lose in London by attempting to vault Lucas di Grassi into the lead by pitting him under the safety car. Scorn directed at the team for putting glory before ethics should instead be pointed at a rulebook that allowed such a move in the first place.

Formula E
Jul 28, 2021
Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK Prime

Why Formula E's London return delivered anarchy in the UK

Formula E landed for a London E-Prix for the first time since 2016, at the indoor-outdoor circuit around the ExCeL. Featuring the birth of renewed title pushes, a long-awaited maiden win and the second race's controversy, the round proved to be an exhibition of the electric series' anarchic nature.

Formula E
Jul 26, 2021
Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success Prime

Why consistency can't be relied upon for Formula E title success

It's commonly upheld as the most straightforward method of racking up titles. But, due to the unique qualifying format used in Formula E, a consistent approach can actively work against a driver and make their life harder in races. So with four races to go, is now the time to ditch the tried-and-tested approach for a win-or-bust mentality?

Formula E
Jul 23, 2021
How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York Prime

How Bird's crash recovery became Formula E's fairytale of New York

After crashing in practice during the opening session at the New York City E-Prix, Sam Bird immediately had a recovery job on his hands. But the Jaguar driver rose through the order and secured victory in the second race - and with it, the championship lead. Here's how an Englishman in New York became top of the heap.

Formula E
Jul 12, 2021
Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy Prime

Why Formula E is plotting a major change of philosophy

Formula E has become famed for its unpredictability, which can yield exciting races - but it can be argued that it robs the all-electric championship of a clear narrative and doesn't adequately reward the best drivers. The series wants to change that, and renew its philosophy ahead of the introduction of its next-generation car

Formula E
Jun 29, 2021
How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space Prime

How Puebla gave Formula E's new points leader breathing space

With the usual Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez venue unavailable to Formula E, it visited the little Puebla circuit to keep its foot in the door in Mexico. A near-winner two years ago, Pascal Wehrlein looked in swaggering form throughout the weekend - but a breathless final encounter helped put Edoardo Mortara in the driving seat.

Formula E
Jun 21, 2021
The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21 Prime

The half-term report cards of each Formula E team in 2020-21

In an eventful Formula E season, punctuated by rain and energy-conservation controversy, the 12 teams contesting the championship have endured many challenges in the opening seven races. Here's how they've got on across the first half of the season.

Formula E
May 26, 2021
How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco Prime

How Formula E stood up to F1 comparisons in Monaco

OPINION: It was no surprise to anybody that the laptimes achieved by Formula E cars on the full Monaco circuit were much slower than Formula 1. But perhaps the more relevant comparison was in the racing spectacle, where FE delivered in spades.

Formula E
May 12, 2021

Latest news

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi
Formula E Formula E

FIA moves to close FE safety car loophole used by di Grassi

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Dennis to remain with Andretti in Formula E after BMW's exit

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E
Video Inside
Formula E Formula E

Promoted: Why efficiency is key to winning in Formula E

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22
IndyCar IndyCar

Da Costa confirms he won’t race in IndyCar with RLL in ’22

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.