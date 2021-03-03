Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
37 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
51 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
79 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
93 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E / Breaking news

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

By:

A trio of drivers made their Formula E debuts in the Diriyah E-Prix weekend, with a dusty track and rapid drop in temperature between qualifying and the race adding to their challenge.

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

All three showed flashes of pace throughout the double header and it was only due to incidents, penalties or poor qualifying results that they returned from the weekend without any points in their respective tallies.

Motorsport.com looks back at the performances of the three rookies on the Riyadh grid.

Nick Cassidy

Qualifying results: 11th, 21st

Race results: 19th, 14th

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Nick Cassidy carried the biggest burden of expectations among the three rookies in Diriyah thanks to the reputation he’s established racing in Japan. And it’s fair to say that he delivered on the promise in his first Formula E weekend, even if he wasn’t rewarded for his effort with the kind of results he deserved.

After struggling in the first two practice sessions, Cassidy was up to pace by first qualifying on Friday, taking advantage of track evolution to provisionally put himself into superpole. Stewards ultimately concluded that he gained time by speeding under yellow flags, but so did everyone else in Group 4 - which means he would have likely qualified inside the top six in normal circumstances.

But what really caught the eye of the observers was his long-run pace in Race 2, where he carved his way from 10th on the grid to fifth by the time the action was suspended due to a series of incidents. One of the biggest challenges of Formula E is energy management during the race and this is one area where a lot of rookies have struggled in the past. So, it was a testament to Cassidy’s talent that he matched the energy consumption figures of the leaders in his very first FE weekend, particularly when you factor in the limited amount of testing he completed due to Envision Virgin’s status as a customer team. 

The 26-year-old didn’t get to keep his top-five result due to a FCY infringement, but his sheer pace must have got his rivals worried just two races into the season.

Jake Dennis

Qualifying results 14th, 17th

Race results: 12th, DNF

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Jake Dennis, BMW i Andretti Motorsport, BMW iFE.21

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

It was a relatively underwhelming weekend for new BMW Andretti signing Jake Dennis, but both the driver and the team must share responsibility for it in equal measure.

Dennis spent the first race of the double header learning the ropes of Formula E, falling down the order early on before making rapid progress in the closing laps to finish 12th, just five seconds off the final points-paying position.

The second qualifying should have been Dennis’ big chance to make an impression, with the four Mercedes-powered cars and the Porsche of Andre Lotterer absent from the session. But a mistake in sector 2 wrecked his chances of starting higher up on the grid, leaving him vulnerable in the tight midfield. A collision with the Mahindra of Alexander Sims damaged his car before another incident Pascal Wehrlein put the final nail in the coffin, as he joined teammate Maximilian Gunther in the long list of retirees.

Dennis’ job in Riyadh was made much harder by a BMW package that struggled over one lap, something his more experienced teammate Gunther also acknowledged. Dennis on his part admitted that he overdrove the car in both races and is keen to make amends for it in Rome. 

With some more experience in the car, and progress from BMW on the powertrain side, Dennis can become a formidable competitor as the season progresses. 

Norman Nato

Qualifying results: 12th, DNS

Race results: 14th, 16th

Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Norman Nato, Venturi Racing, Silver Arrow 02

Photo by: Andrew Ferraro / Motorsport Images

While Edoardo Mortara made the headlines for Venturi in Saudi Arabia, first for his brilliant podium charge in Race 1 and then for an unfortunate incident after FP3 that sent him to hospital for precautionary check-ups, teammate Norman Nato was largely out of the limelight all weekend.

But the sportscar ace held his own against the likes of former champions Sebastien Buemi, Antonio Felix da Costa and Jean-Eric Vergne while battling outside the points in Race 1, finishing a respectable 14th on his debut. 

The second leg of the weekend should have provided Nato another opportunity to showcase his speed, but all Mercedes-powered cars were barred from taking part in qualifying following Mortara’s heavy head-on shunt in practice. 

The FIA did allow Mercedes and Venturi to contest the race after some quick software upgrades from the German manufacturer, but after starting 23rd on the grid there was little Nato could do to break inside the top 10, even with what was arguably the most competitive powertrain in the field. He ultimately wound up 16th in a crash-shortened race, three spots behind the works Mercedes of Stoffel Vandoorne.

With Venturi looking like a major contender thanks to the upgraded Mercedes powertrain, Nato would most certainly be fighting for podiums in the not-too-distant future.

shares
comments

Related video

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Previous article

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

5h
2
Formula 1

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role

4h
3
NASCAR Cup

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"

15h
4
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

15h
5
Formula 1

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

36min
Latest news
How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

1h
Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

20h
Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Mar 1, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start
Formula E

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Mar 1, 2021
Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"
Formula E

Dennis slams Wehrlein for "driving me into the wall"

Mar 1, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season
DTM / Breaking news

Muller switches to Team Rosberg for 2021 DTM season

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020

Trending Today

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

What Mercedes did and didn't tell us about its new W12 F1 car

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine explains decision to ditch F1 team principal role

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

First NASCAR test at COTA prompts prediction of "epic starts"

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge
IndyCar IndyCar / Interview

Jimmie Johnson: The NASCAR legend's IndyCar challenge

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 needs to try sprint races despite controversy - Wolff

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Several NASCAR drivers to get early look at Bristol Dirt Track

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Rossi not racing in MotoGP “just to spend time”

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 to use sparkling wine for podium celebrations in 2021

Latest news

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

How Formula E's three 2021 rookies fared in Diriyah

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Cassidy exceeded own expectations on Formula E debut

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Lynn "100% fit" with no injuries after Diriyah FE crash

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime
Formula E Formula E / Analysis

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.