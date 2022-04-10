Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / Rome ePrix II Race report

Rome E-Prix: Evans makes it two wins in a row for Jaguar

Mitch Evans sensationally captured a Rome E-Prix double, making a risky attack mode strategy work and beating Jean-Eric Vergne to clinch a second successive Formula E victory.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Rome E-Prix: Evans makes it two wins in a row for Jaguar
Listen to this article

With a single attack mode activation totalling eight minutes available, the strategic aspect of the second race was immediately different to the first, and Evans held off on taking his 250kW power mode until late on in the race.

But it was a minute away from coming undone, with the late safety car brought out on lap 18 for Alexander Sims' stranded Mahindra meaning that Evans was unable to take it - leaving the Jaguar driver relying on the new added time regulations to help him out.

With Sims' car cleared swiftly, and an extra three minutes added on in addition to an earlier 2m15 pencilled in for the first-half safety car brought out for Antonio Giovinazzi's unresponsive Dragon Penske machinery, Evans was able to collect his attack mode on the 20th lap and see out the full eight minute run-time.

But that played into his hands in the business end of the race; Evans dropped behind Vergne after taking the attack mode line at the Marconi hairpin, but re-passed the French driver and immediately caught up to the leading pack.

With Andre Lotterer leading Robin Frijns ahead on the regular race power mode, Evans was able to pick Frijns off at Turn 4 on lap 22, and immediately dispatched Lotterer on the uphill run to Turn 7 to cement the lead.

Evans was in control from there and immediately began to break-build, but a skirmish between Sam Bird and Nick Cassidy on the ante-penultimate lap at Turn 7 left the Envision driver in the wall after he'd scythed through the field and battled with the British driver for sixth place.

The Porsche Taycan safety car made its third appearance of the race, although Cassidy was eventually able to free himself from the wall to ensure a last-lap shootout between Evans and Vergne, who had been able to manoeuvre his way through Frijns and Lotterer.

But Evans had two percent more energy in his allowance for the last lap than the Techeetah driver, and thus was able to keep Vergne at bay to chalk up a second victory on the bounce.

Evans had passed polesitter Vergne earlier in the race for the lead after clearing Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer within the first seven laps, stealing a tow after the first safety car to clear the two-time champion for the lead, but an attack mode-augmented Frijns shuffled his way past Evans.

Frijns then continued to lead the middle portion of the race, but ran out of attack mode just as Lotterer was beginning to home in, with the Porsche driver using his minute-and-a-half advantage to clear the Dutchman.

Once the two had been cleared by Vergne, Frijns re-passed Lotterer at the start of added time to collect a second trip to the podium in Rome.

Lotterer finished fourth ahead of Stoffel Vandoorne, despite earlier confusion ahead of the last safety car where Vandoorne made his move on the German at the Marconi hairpin.

Vandoorne was instructed to give the place back, which Lotterer then held through the final lap as the Belgian had to be content with fifth.

Pascal Wehrlein finished sixth, benefitting from a five-second penalty for Lucas di Grassi for contact with Dennis at Turn 4.

Oliver Turvey bagged a hatful of points for NIO 333; the British driver was sitting around five seconds behind the leading pack of cars, but the late safety car brought him back into contention and allowed him to also benefit from di Grassi's penalty - as well as a 10-second penalty for Nyck de Vries for causing contact with Sergio Sette Camara.

Di Grassi collected eighth place to salvage something for Venturi after Edoardo Mortara retired early on having hit the wall at Turn 3, with Sebastien Buemi collecting two points for Nissan e.dams in ninth.

Oliver Askew initially finished 10th but was later handed a five-second penalty for overtaking under the safety car, promoting NIO 333's Dan Ticktum to the final points-paying position.

Rome E-Prix - Race 2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing  
2 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 0.584
3 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1.606
4 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 2.093
5 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 2.756
6 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 4.655
7 3 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 7.097
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 8.680
9 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 8.796
10 28 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 10.429
11 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 11.130
12 22 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 11.221
13 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 12.309
14 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 13.134
15 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 14.207
  10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1 Lap
  37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 2 Laps
  27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 6 Laps
  29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 11 Laps
  30 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 13 Laps
  48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 20 Laps
  99 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 20 Laps
Rome E-Prix: Vergne dispatches Dennis for race 2 pole
Rome E-Prix: Vergne dispatches Dennis for race 2 pole
Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird
Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess" Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess"

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb" Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime
Formula E

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird Rome ePrix II
Formula E

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash Berlin E-Prix II
Formula E

Evans "hurts in every aspect emotionally" after Berlin Formula E crash

The key player to lead Jaguar away from its "dark moments" Prime
Formula E

The key player to lead Jaguar away from its "dark moments"

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Bird hopes Jaguar pace gives him "enough" for good Mexico FE result

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime
Formula E

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver
Formula E

Nato joins Dillmann as Jaguar Formula E reserve driver

Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess"
Formula E Formula E

Vergne aggrieved at "confusing" Rome E-Prix strategy "mess"

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"
Formula E Formula E

Dennis frustrated by lack of Rome E-Prix pace, di Grassi "divebomb"

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird
Formula E Formula E

Evans "owes" second Rome E-Prix win to Jaguar FE teammate Bird

Rome E-Prix: Evans makes it two wins in a row for Jaguar
Formula E Formula E

Rome E-Prix: Evans makes it two wins in a row for Jaguar

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
